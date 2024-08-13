SSW open day: Worthing's oldest charity is throwing open its doors to the community for its first open day

Worthing's oldest charity is throwing open its doors so the community can see the inner workings while enjoying some fun activities for the whole family.

SSW (Sight Support Worthing) will host its first community open day at its centre and headquarters in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on Saturday, August 17, from 11am to 4pm.

Reptylers will be there from 11am to 1pm and there will be face painting, a bottle tombola, arts and crafts, braille chess, a raffle, cake stall, games and prizes, as well as food, refreshments and a bar. Entry is free.

Jackie Brownlee, head of fundraising, said: "We are throwing open the doors so our community get to see the workings of SSW whilst enjoying fun activities."

