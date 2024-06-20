St Barnabas House open garden day in support of National Garden Scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Barnabas House are opening their garden in support of the National Garden Scheme on Saturday 29th June.

- The lovely gardening team will be on hand to show you the hospice beehives and ever-growing vegetable plot!- The Living Well Centre will also be open, serving tea, coffee, and cake for a donation to the hospice- Join a tour through the private in-patient gardens’, or take a relaxing wander through the grounds.

Join one of the accompanied tours through the patient gardens which will be held throughout the day. After which, take a relaxing wander through the hospice grounds, which have a central courtyard garden like an exotic atrium with seating, water features and abundant foliage from tree ferns, magnolias and katsura trees. Outside a large pond with fountain-aerator adds tranquillity with the sound of running water. There is also a lavender maze, a meadow and productive vegetable plot. St Barnabas House has been keeping bees in their gardens since Oct 2021, and the first hive was kindly donated by the Worthing Division of the West Sussex Beekeepers Associations (BKA).

For more information on the garden read Karen’s Blog on the St Barnabas website https://www.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk/blog-post/the-importance-of-our-patient-gardens/

The is good disability access to the site, central courtyard, main surrounding gardens and car park.

The garden at St Barnabas House 2 Titnore Lane, Goring-By-Sea, Worthing West Sussex BN12 6NZ https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/36325/st-barnabas-house is open for the National Garden Scheme on Sat 29th June (11pm-4pm). Admission £5, children free. Pre-book on the National Garden Scheme website https://ngs.org.uk . Teas. Refreshments & plants in aid of St Barnabas House hospice.

Why support the National Garden Scheme

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit ngs.org.uk, download the National Garden Scheme app or purchase the National Garden Scheme’s Garden Visitor’s Handbook, which is published annually and available via ngs.org.uk/shop and at all good book retailers.