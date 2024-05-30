St Lawrence Surgery Community Open Day in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friday 31st May - 2.00 - 4.00 pmEveryone welcome

St Lawrence Surgery have their Community Open Day on Friday, 31 May 2024 14:00 – 16:00.

Come and meet our pharmacists and learn more about cholesterol and statins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be health checks, first aid and resuscitation training and you can meet our special guest Ariel who will be here until 15:00.

Community open day

Face painting, 999 vehicles, pet therapy dogs, pony, goats etc.

Plus refreshments, raffle and more!

Please follow link for more details on our website Community Open Day stlawrencesurgery-worthing.nhs.uk