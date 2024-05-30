St Lawrence Surgery Community Open Day in Worthing
Friday 31st May - 2.00 - 4.00 pmEveryone welcome
St Lawrence Surgery have their Community Open Day on Friday, 31 May 2024 14:00 – 16:00.
Come and meet our pharmacists and learn more about cholesterol and statins.
There will also be health checks, first aid and resuscitation training and you can meet our special guest Ariel who will be here until 15:00.
Face painting, 999 vehicles, pet therapy dogs, pony, goats etc.
Plus refreshments, raffle and more!
Please follow link for more details on our website Community Open Day stlawrencesurgery-worthing.nhs.uk
Everyone welcome, you don't have to be a patient.