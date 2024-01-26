St Leonards Bathing Pool to be remembered on Sunday January 28: sunny days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bathing Pool was a wonder of St Leonards and far beyond when it opened in 1933 — the last word in facilities and European standards, ‘replete with every modern device and comfort for the ordinary holiday bather and for the championship swimmer’. The main pool was 110 yards by 30 yards, and held nearly a million gallons. Other facilities included a luxurious indoor seawater bath, the largest in England.

The complex was wildly popular both as a social and sporting venue, and a stage for major competitions (including diving). Despite demolition in 1993 the open space survives – for now – south of Seaside Road in West St Leonards. It is one of the sunniest places in the entire country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rise and fall of the Bathing Pool will be explained by Andre Palfrey-Martin, local historian and authority on ‘the Concrete King’. Unsurprisingly, the great Hastings Borough & Water Engineer, Sidney Little (1885-1961), was closely involved. From 1926 on he gave the Borough many improvements.

Most Popular

The Bathing Pool in about 1950