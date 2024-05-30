St Pauls Cathedral's Vicar Choral wows Capitol Theatre audience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Paul’s Cathedral 'Vicar Choral', Patrick Craig, wowed Capitol Arts Society Horsham audience with his outstanding illustrated lecture and personal choral recital, when he presented “The Music of Henry Purcell and Westminster Abbey.”

How does one begin to describe the monastic chants that once filled the sacred hollows of the Medieval Chapter House? Or the joyous sound that bellowed from the organ accompanying the choristers for those coronations in the royal history of the Abbey? In this immersive lecture, Patrick Craig brought it all alive in the auditorium of The Capitol in Horsham for this May lecture of the Horsham Arts Society. We learned about Purcell’s inextricable connection to Westminster Abbey, being born to a father who was Master of Choristers and, of course, how his talent flourished in the royal court of music.

Patrick illustrated the young Purcell’s life empathically, who was only 11 when the Great Fire of London burned through the city, how he might even have witnessed the disaster living in Westminster. The boy was a child genius, developing his knowledge and nurturing his talent from copying and composing music. The fact that he was appointed to the position of Organist of Westminster Abbey at the age of 20 marked him out as a rising star surpassing the talents of his predecessor John Blow and his teacher, Pelham Humfrey.

To truly appreciate Purcell’s talent in the context of time, we were introduced to the early development of music at Westminster Abbey from the Anglo Saxon times to post Reformation, the Restoration, and later King James II and William and Mary. We listened to recordings of verse anthems of court composers through the Baroque period - “Anthem of Jesus” by Orlando Gibbons and a piece by John Blow - “A Hymn to God the Father” to the words of John Donne. This was the moment when time stood still in the auditorium as we were held in the mesmerising beauty of words and music renditioned by Patrick himself, in his countertenor voice! Truly sublime!

In addition to his Organist role, Purcell also held important roles at Westminster Abbey - Director of Music and shared the duties of court composers with John Blow. During this time, Purcell also wrote verse anthems such as “They that go down to the sea in ships”. In 1690, Purcell collaborated in the production of theatre music. His most famous triumphs are of course “Dido and Aeneas” and “The Fairy Queen” based on Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream.