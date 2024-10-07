Stand-up Christopher Macarthur-Boyd takes in Brighton on debut tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christopher Macarthur-Boyd heads out on his debut headline stand-up tour Scary Times including a number of south-coast dates.

He will be playing Brighton’s Forge Studio on October 13 and Southampton’s Attic on November 27.

“Personally and politically I think times are scary which sounds very heavy but it works as stand-up! As it gets harder to live in this country, it can put a strain on your relationships.

"The cost of living crisis means that maybe compared to my mum and dad’s generation it is harder to buy a house and things generally are just so much more expensive, that when you want to take your partner on holiday to Milan or to Venice the fact is that you can only afford to go to Edinburgh Zoo. You just have to wake up and smell the penguins!

" And also maybe as I get older I'm starting to get more and more nostalgic for the loss of the high streets and all the shops that we used to have when I was growing up. I'm such a wistful guy even though I'm too young to be nostalgic!

“But actually I never intended to tour this show but then my profile jumped up. Frankie Boyle let me open for him on tour, and Susie McCabe let me open for her on tour, and going from the comedy club circuit, it was like going into a different sphere. When you are used to doing a 200-seater comedy club on a Friday night and suddenly you're in a 3,000-seater opening for Frankie Boyle then obviously it is very different.”

And obviously opening for the big names brings its own challenges: “You are opening for another comedian but it's as if nobody really wants you there.

"It's a bit like you go to a restaurant and you order your steak but they tell you in the restaurant that you can have your steak but you've got to eat this piece of dry toast first and eat it now!

“I was smoking a cigarette behind the Kings Theatre in Glasgow and there's a little smoking area just next to it for the punters and I could hear people saying about me ‘He was rubbish for the first five minutes and then the last 15 minutes he was really good!’ I've heard worse! And in a lot of the comedy clubs there aren’t any separate toilets for the performers and you end up sitting in the cubicle and you can hear people outside reviewing your performance!”

But on this debut tour, so far so good: “This is my first tour whatsoever. I did a three-date run a few years ago but this is the first time that I'm going to places where it is my name above the door so yes, it's is my debut.

"I've been doing stand-up for 11 years. I started when I was 19 and I'm now 31.

"I just see the last few years as an extended apprenticeship!”

Christopher is one third of the chart-topping comedy podcast Here Comes the Guillotine alongside Frankie Boyle and Susie McCabe and co-hosts the cult-favourite pod Enjoy An Album.

Tickets for Brighton and Southampton available from the venues.