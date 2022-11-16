Stargazing events in Eastbourne this winter

You can explore the skies over Eastbourne this winter with stargazing events.

Organised by Eastbourne Astronomical Society and Heritage Eastbourne, the monthly events in December, January and February are all held outside the Beachy Head Story on Beachy Head Road.

At the first viewing on December 3 (5pm-7pm), visitors will be able to use the society's telescopes to catch a glimpse of the Andromeda Galaxy - the furthest thing we can see with our eye. Depending on the weather, Jupiter's moons may also be seen along with the rings around Saturn and stargazers can watch for light from the sun highlighting the craters on the moon. There will also be new stars on the block - The Pleiades or The Seven Sisters are a mere 78 million years old. It is also hoped constellations of the winter sky will be observable too including the brightest star in the sky Sirius, called The Dog Star, Orion the Hunter, Taurus the Bull and the Plough.

The same views are expected at the second event on January 28, again between 5pm and 7pm. The third stargazing spectacular is on February 25, this time from 6pm-8pm. On the February session, visitors can use the society's telescopes to explore the craters on the moon. It is also hoped constellations of the winter sky will be observable too including the brightest star in the sky Sirius.

Most Popular

-

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beachy Head Story exhibition and shop will also be open during the stargazing events.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said: “The night skies above our town promise some spectacular sights and thanks to the Eastbourne Astronomical society visitors of all ages can marvel at looking at the stars and planets. It’s a great opportunity to wrap up warm, connect with the great outdoors and marvel at the joys of the night skies.”

The stargazing events are free but will not go ahead if it is raining.