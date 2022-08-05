Stedham Stoolball Club to host tournament for charity

Stedham Stoolball Club are holding a charity tournament to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support on Sunday September 4.

In a post Stedham Stoolball Club wrote: “Everyone is welcome to the event, there will be lots of fun things happening on the day to get involved in.

"We would also be very grateful for any donations towards our raffle on the day.

"If anyone would like to donate a raffle prize please get in touch. Many thanks to everyone who has already kindly donated, it really does make a huge difference.

“Any teams interested in playing are also very welcome.”

During the day there will be plenty on offer for both visitors and players alike including the chance to win £50 in cash and tombolos for both adults and kids alike.

The game will be held at Stedham Sports Field on the day.