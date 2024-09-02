Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival set to open

Steyning comes alive in early September for the annual Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival.

Spokeswoman Reina Alston said: “With a packed programme of high-quality events, designed to celebrate local vendors and suppliers there will be something to tickle everyone’s taste buds. New this year is the Street Food Festival, taking place on Sunday, September 8 in the Steyning High Street car park. This promises to be a superb outing for all the family with a wide variety of different foods to try along with the odd tipple or two. A snapshot of further events taking place includes Wine, Gin and Ale Trail; Sussex Champagne Cocktail Class; tastings in the High Street; Pub quizzes; bread-making workshop; bistro and bingo night; Candlelit Indian Supper Club; Wiston vineyard walk & picnic; and BBQ at Knepp Wilding. Throughout the festival, local restaurants, bars and pubs will be offering a wide array of daytime and evening events including special festival menus, discounts and great meal deals.

“As usual, our annual festival supports a charity and raises as much as possible through selected events. This year, we will have not one, but two, of our ever popular coffee & cake mornings and in line with previous years, the entire ticket price will be donated to the St Barnabas House Hospice, our 2024 charity. To add to this and throughout the festival, various local venues will have a charity dish on their menu. If chosen £1 will be donated to St Barnabas by the eatery. There will also be various raffles held along the way, including a hamper, chock a block with goodies to be won at the Steyning farmers’ market taking place on September 7. With your help and support we hope to raise and make a great contribution to this very special charity. Look out for all the exciting events and offers in the Festival guide, available in lots of local shops and eateries throughout the area. Thanks to our generous sponsors: AVTrade; Cocoa Loco; Churchman Burt; Horsham District Council; Steyning & District Business Chamber; Steyning & District Community Partnership; Steyning Parish Council and The Sussex Grocer.”