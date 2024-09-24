Steyning Jazz Club welcomes The Bobby Worth Quartet

Bobby Worth (contributed pic)

Steyning Jazz Club presents The Bobby Worth Quartet, “four musicians of the first order”, on Friday, October 4.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Bobby Worth is a drummer par excellence who started playing drums aged just 11, turning professional in 1966 aged 17, becoming the first drummer for the National Youth Jazz Orchestra. He has played regularly with many big bands including the BBC Radio Orchestra, the Stateside Stompers and the Buck Clayton Legacy Band.

“He brings together his quartet of outstanding musicians: Julian Marc Stringle, clarinet and sax; Dominic Ashworth, guitar; Paul Morgan, double bass; and, of course, Bobby Worth, drums. Bobby Worth, moving on from his early years, has played with many leading names on the British jazz scene, as well as backing several visiting American artists.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Julian Marc Stringle, a superb reed player, has played on countless concert, club, festival and broadcast dates, as well as appearing at Wembley Arena with Meatloaf and, in Monaco, with Tina Turner. Dominic Ashworth studied guitar at the University of Toronto, Canada, then the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He is an active freelance player and also a composer, having written and recorded many original works for radio and television. Paul Morgan attended the Leeds College of Music on a jazz course in 1976, and from 1979 to 1982 worked with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra before becoming the principal bass for the BBC Radio Orchestra. Undoubtedly, this Steyning concert promises to be an evening of unbridled fun and enjoyment.”

Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members: “Please note that owing to audience numbers approaching hall capacity tickets will now need to be pre-booked at (WeGotTickets.com, enter Steyning in search box). For those unable to book online team member Lindsay Buchanan will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356.”

The show begins at 8pm at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ. Info from Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.