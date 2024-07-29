Stink! exhibition brings smells from the past back to Littlehampton Museum this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Littlehampton Museum has two brand new activities this summer and both will be running throughout the school holidays.

The Chalk it up! exhibition in the Butterworth Gallery allows children to create their own artworks by chalking inside a selection of colourful frames, hung top to bottom on the walls.

To complement the gallery takeover, the museum is also running Stink! at Manor House, in Church Street, Littlehampton. Both summer activities launched on July 20 and will run until September 6.

The smelly Stink! trail features eight boxes around the museum for children to discover, with retro scratch and sniff stickers awarded to those who dare to try them all.

Discover smells like the old shipyards of Littlehampton, the fields at Manor Farm, the steam trains at the railway station 100 years ago, candy floss on the beach and the fishermen down by the River Arun.

Freddie Tandy, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: "We are looking forward to a summer of fun at Littlehampton Museum with these fun activities for all members of the family."