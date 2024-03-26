Strictly Come Dancing star plays Eastbourne

Graziano Di Prima (Pamela Raith Photography)

Following his sixth consecutive year on the hit BBC show, Strictly’s Graziano Di Prima and his wife Giada Lini will take to the stage in a brand-new dance extravaganza, joined by a company of Latin and ballroom stars including Maurizio Benenato, Adam Brunyee, Elisa Brunetti, Jasmine Chan, Grace Cinque-White, Giada Lini, Leonardo Lini, Luke Miller and Julia Ruiz Fernández.

Guinness book of records holder, Graziano Di Prima is an Italian- born professional dancer, choreographer and Latin Dance Champion. Graziano has represented Belgium at the World Championships and the Latin World Championship.

Graziano said: “I’m so thrilled that I will be touring the UK with my own show - Believe! This isn’t just for that little Sicilian boy I once was, but everyone who grew up and dared to Believe that one day all their dreams could come true.

“Believe is a new dance show about my childhood in Italy and the young man who came to the UK. It’s a show about the passion and energy of Latin and Ballroom and how it changed my life.”

Before the sequins and sparkles of Strictly, Sicily's “very own Billy Elliot” grew up working in the vineyards with his father. He hoped and believed that one day, dancing would be his career. Believe is Graziano’s own story, danced in his own inimitable way, he promises – “the highs and lows of an aspiring artist. A dreamer. A dancer with a passion almost as big as his talent. It’s the story of a young man who dared to believe that he was destined for more.”