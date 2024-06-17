Strong line-up for Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26th Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival takes place from June 27-30 in Peasmarsh and Rye.

Spokeswoman Cathy Boyes said: “This year’s Festival includes nine performances across four days including an orchestral performance featuring the ground-breaking Britten Sinfonia and our artistic directors Anthony Marwood and Richard Lester as soloists in works by Dvořák, Fauré and Haydn. We are also delighted to be bringing five local primary schools together for a large-scale celebration of their compositions featuring the brilliant young Barbican Quartet following workshops in all five schools, building on nearly 20 years of educational partnerships in this special corner of East Sussex.

“This year’s outstanding guest artists include pianists Alasdair Beatson and Chaeyoung Park, violist Eivind Ringstad and violinist Pablo Hernán-Benedí as well as the Barbican Quartet who will perform works by Beethoven, Ravel and Schumann. Our concerts take place in the Norman church in Peasmarsh and in St Mary’s in Rye, both beautiful settings in which to listen to stunning classical music. Our programmes include well-known pieces and undiscovered gems by Florence Price and Mieczyslaw Weinberg. We look forward to welcoming you to our Festival.”

Tickets can be booked by visiting www.peasmarshfestival.co.uk or calling 01797 253178.

Chaeyoung Park (contributed pic)

Among the concerts are:

Festival Opening – Thursday, June 27, 8pm. Anthony Marwood, Richard Lester, Alasdair Beatson, Pablo Hernán Benedí, Chaeyoung Park, Eivind Ringstad, Barbican Quartet. Mozart Piano Quintet in Eb major, K.452 (after Quintet for piano and winds, K 452); Berg String Quartet, Op 3; Beethoven Violin Sonata in A major, Op 47 Kreutzer.Church of St Peter & St Paul, Peasmarsh. Sold out but contact 01797 253178 to join the waiting list

Orchestral Concert – Friday, June 28, 8pm. Anthony Marwood, Richard Lester, Peter Facer and Sarah Burnett (soloists) with Britten Sinfonia. Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in Bb major; Fauré: Élégie for cello and orchestra, O 24; Dvořák: Romance for violin and orchestra in F minor, Op. 11; Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major, Op 21. St Mary’s Church, Rye. Tickets from £18 at www.peasmarshfestival.co.uk or 01797 253178

Americana – Saturday, June 29, 11.30am. Anthony Marwood, Richard Lester, Alasdair Beatson, Pablo Hernán Benedí, Kate Maloney, Chaeyoung Park, Yoanna Prodanova, Eivind Ringstad, Christoph Slenczka. Dvořák: String Quartet No 12 in F major, Op 96 American; Barber: Cello Sonata, Op 6; Florence Price: Quintet for Piano and Strings No 2 in A minor. Church of St Peter & St Paul, Peasmarsh. Tickets from £25 at www.peasmarshfestival.co.uk or 01797 253178.

Early Evening Concert – Saturday, June 29, 6pm. Anthony Marwood, Richard Lester, Alasdair Beatson, Pablo Hernán Benedí, Chaeyoung Park, Eivind Ringstad, Barbican Quartet. Schubert: Fantasia in F minor for piano four hands, D940; Schumann: String Quartet in A major, Op 41 No 3; Weinberg: Piano Quintet, Op 18. Church of St Peter & St Paul, Peasmarsh. Sold out but contact 01797 253178 to join the waiting list.

An Unbroken Chain – Saturday, June 29, 9.30pm. Anthony Marwood, Richard Lester, Alasdair Beatson, Chaeyoung Park, Barbican Quartet. Music by Byrd and Tallis for string quartet: Webern Variations for piano, Op 27; Gabrielli Ricercar for solo cello; Silvestrov Hommage à JSB for violin and piano; Bach Chaconne. Church of St Peter & St Paul, Peasmarsh. Tickets £22 at www.peasmarshfestival.co.uk or 01797 253178