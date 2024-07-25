Strong Sussex contingent for Songs for Ukraine Chorus concert in London

ROH Songs for Ukraine ©2023 Veronika Ward

Ukrainians living in Worthing, Shoreham, Haywards Heath and Brighton are joining the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra and its founder and conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson for the Royal Opera House’s Songs for Ukraine Chorus in a historic one-night performance at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral on Monday, July 29.

Songs for Ukraine choir member, Worthing-based Yaroslava Matvieienko said she believed around ten people from Sussex will be joining the choir which totals 130 people in all. In a concert presented by the Barbican, Royal Opera House and Askonas Holt, the orchestra and chorus will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No 9 in the Ukrainian language. In the 200th-anniversary year of the symphony and its famous Ode To Joy fourth movement, the orchestra’s acclaimed Ukrainian-language version of the work (recorded and released on Deutsche Grammophon in Feb 2024) will be performed to “re-assert values of freedom, sovereignty and resistance against Russia’s invasion.” Tickets are available at: https://www.barbican.org.uk/whats-on/2024/event/ukrainian-freedom-orchestra-beethovens-ninth

Yaroslava said: “It is an event in London but singers have been travelling every Wednesday for rehearsals for a few months. It will be our third big concert. The choir was established at the beginning of 2023 and it is a Royal Opera House project for Ukrainians that fled from the war but also for Ukrainians from the local diaspora… but mostly refugees. It was a Royal Opera House one-off concert project but was successful and so it has started to grow. This will be the third concert. We are chaperoned by the Royal Opera House and we are hoping that it will continue and that hopefully there will be something at Christmas that will be even better than the last concert. We are very dependent on the Royal Opera House’s plans.

“It is good to remind people about the war but I think being a little bit controversial I think it is also important to remind people about the culture as well. It may seem strange but we are fighting on quite a few frontlines but there is also a cultural frontline and we want to show the culture is still there because for many people in the world it is something that perhaps they are not aware of. What was taken was our place in the world and the place of our culture and so we're wanting to make people aware of that culture. We will be performing Beethoven's masterpiece in Ukrainian and that's about us trying to take the place that is ours in the world in musical heritage but there is also a new piece by Ukrainian composer. It is the union of world culture but also with contemporary music from our country.”