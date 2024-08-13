Stuart Smithers offers his 12th short play for the Arundel Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stuart Smithers maintains his proud record of contributing short plays to the annual Arundel Festival.

This year will be Stuart’s 12th play for the festival, and this year it comes as part of the newly rebranded Theatre Trail, known this year as A Bunch Of Plays. With just four plays this year Drip Action artistic director Bill Brennan felt that the word Bunch was more appropriate for 2024.

Stuart loves the challenge of the short play format: “You have got to get your play told within a relatively short space of time, usually 30 to 40 minutes and the challenge is to come up with something that is different each year, different in style and also different in subject otherwise people would say ‘Oh, here's another of Stuart’s plays! You can tell them a mile off!’”

Stuart does concede that he probably has his own style though: “My actors would probably say that I'm very wordy and I suspect that's years of having been being a lawyer!”

A Bunch of Plays comprises four new short plays for Arundel Festival 2024 (tickets £6 each), running from Saturday, August 17-Saturday, August 24, with Stuart occupying the midday slot with Surplus Women in Priory Playhouse, London Road, in association with The Arundel Players.

“Ten years ago I did a play about the suffragettes during World War One. This play is about the aftermath of World War One and the period between the wars, going up to the beginning of World War Two and it is about the dreadful way that the widows in World War One were dealt with by the state, principally financially. I have used a fictional widow in her early 20s speaking in 1919 immediately after the war and then we have another actress playing the same woman 20 years later at the beginning of World War Two in which she loses her son. I find it unimaginable that within 20 years these women lost both husbands and sons.

“At the start we see a young woman sending her husband off to war full of optimism and confidence that it will be over by Christmas and then you see the gradual realisation that it would not be over anywhere near as quickly. Then she loses her husband and then she's in a very difficult financial position because the state aid is so paltry. She has to fight very hard to bring her child up and then in 1939 we see her more jaded but she has managed to make her way through and she has found a decent job in a factory and she is independent. Her fighting spirit has not been cowed but you do see her resentment at the way that she has been treated financially.”

