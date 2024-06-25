Summer Asado party to celebrate 15-year anniversary of Cowdray Farm Shop & Cafe
The afternoon promises to be a memorable event filled with summer feasting, live music, children’s activities as well as a chance to meet some of our suppliers. Everyone is welcome to attend this celebration which takes place between 12pm and 8pm.
Cowdray Head Chef Curtis and Executive Chef Ben will be showcasing all the delicious produce the Farm Shop has to offer by cooking it on the Asado. There will be selection of flavoursome dishes to choose from including fired chicken shish kebabs, wood flamed shredded beef brisket alongside vegetarian options.
The Farm Shop suppliers who will be there on the day include Gusborne Wine, Langhams Brewery, Mother Root and Berkmann Wines. Live music will be playing and a raffle with all proceeds going to the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service.
This is a free event with no ticket required. On Saturday evening Cowdray Wood Fired Pizza will be available as usual between 4pm and 8pm.
To find out more, please visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/events/farm-shop-15-year-anniversary-celebration
