Summer fair in Worthing set for Saturday, 17th August

The annual Summer Fayre at Linfield House in Worthing will be held on Saturday 17th August with a whole host of traditional and new activities to celebrate summer.

Michal Kusmierek, deputy manager of Guild Care’s Linfield House, said, “We’re looking forward to an entertaining afternoon in the gardens here with our lovely residents and their families and friends, so come on down and join us!”

“Everyone’s welcome to drop in to see us from 2pm on the Saturday afternoon of the 17th,” said Michal. "It would be great to welcome new friends from our local community - and there’s no entrance fee to come in!”

Linfield House can be found at Wykeham Road, Worthing, where there will be garden games, stalls, a tombola, refreshments, and a raffle to win a luxury prize hamper.

All the funds raised at this year’s Summer Fayre will support the residents of Linfield House by funding special outings as well as buying equipment and materials for their activities throughout the year.

Linfield House provides expert nursing care with luxury residential living and dedicated dementia care. The home is situated adjacent to the lovely Victoria Park, not far from the centre of Worthing and offering easy access to shops, the library, and the seafront. Fully inclusive services adapt to deliver the right level of care wherever our residents are on their journey, providing a forever home for all as needs change.

Many of the ensuite bedrooms overlook the gardens of Linfield House which will be transformed for the Summer Fayre with activities for all ages to enjoy along with refreshments.

The Summer Fayre at Linfield House will be held on Saturday 17th August from 2pm in the gardens of Guild Care’s residential home at 18-22 Wykham Road, Worthing BN11 4JD. More information about living at Linfield House can be found on Guild Care’s website at Linfield House | Guild Care or call their friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327327.