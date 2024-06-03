Summer fayre to raise funds for Fire Fighters Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My Choice Children's Homes are holding their second annual Summer Fayre this Saturday (June 8), in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity.

Come and join the fun from 10am until 3pm.

There will be a bouncy castle, dog show at 11am, a singer, dance group, karate display, balloon art, craft stall, glitter tattoos, food and sweet stalls.

There will also be home made baked treats, breads, cheeses, plants, gift stalls selling handmade items, a raffle, tombola and a bric-a-brac stall to name a few.

