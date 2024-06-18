Summer highlights in new Worthing Theatres season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Worthing Theatres and Museum are promising a jam-packed summer and autumn season of theatre, circus, comedy, music and exhibitions including Ed Gamble, Alison Lapper, Jasmin Vardimon and the return of WTM’s Summer of Circus.

WTM CEO Amanda O’Reilly said: “WTM have announced their summer/autumn programme for 2024 which promises world-class acts, dynamic performances and inspirational arts and heritage experiences.

“Across WTM’s theatres there will be a range of dramatic work covering politics and civil rights, slap-stick comedy and shocking horror – and everything in between. July 9 brings Sancho & Me to the Connaught, telling the extraordinary story of Charles Ignatius Sancho, through dramatic readings by actor and author Patterson Joseph, from his acclaimed book. Then comedy takes centre stage with King Arthur on July 17-18 - a hilarious adventure into the tales of the legendary king, followed by Cluedo 2, September 24-28, starring reigning Strictly champion Ellie Leach, bringing the murder and mayhem of the beloved game to the theatre in a brand-new mystery. Spooky season rolls around with Shock Horror on October 18-19, a ghost story full of shrieks and shivers. Then WTM rounds out their season of theatre in Black History Month with Black is The Color of My Voice on October 18, reflecting on the musical mastery and civil rights activism of Nina Simone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As well as contemporary circus, WTM have an exceptional programme of dance and cabaret acts this season. There is a chance for audiences to dust off their own dancing shoes with the 1920s Charleston Tea Dance on June 30. That same evening brings an exciting, genre-bending reimagining of the classic ballet Coppelia from the innovative KVN Dance Company. An Evening of Burlesque brings the UK’s longest running burlesque show back to Worthing on July 19. The Jasmin Vardimon Company also returns to WTM on October 1 with Now, a remarkable retrospective of work, celebrating the company’s imaginative approach to dance and movement.

Ellie Leach (contributed pic)

“WTM’s summer/autumn season is full of creative and fun events for families. Comedy Club 4 Kids will be back with some brand-new side-splitting comedy on July 7, and Milkshake! will stop off in Worthing on their live summer holiday tour on August 29. Polka Theatre’s new stage adaptation of Sam Wu is Not Afraid of Ghosts will delight children from August 22-25 as they join him on an adventure to prove he is a fearless space adventurer. As the new autumn term comes along, the Science Museum brings their live stage show to the Pavilion on September 29. With live demonstrations of the power of science it’s sure to ignite curiosity and fuel the imagination of young audiences. In autumn half term Dinosaur Adventure Live brings a brand-new roar-some experience to the theatre on October 26, alongside a whole host of fantastic kids workshops in Worthing Museum."