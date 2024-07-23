Summer holiday activities for young people in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young people in Hailsham can enjoy a wide range of activities throughout the summer break, courtesy of Hailsham Youth Service.

The Town Council's youth service team has organised a varied line-up of outdoor activities designed to liven up the summer holidays, running from July 22 to September 2 and including Friday Night Project events such as campfire and bushcraft activities, trampolining, ten-pin bowling, rounders, Giant Pillows and bungee, as well as a walk along the Cuckoo Trail and a beach walk with fish and chips in Eastbourne.

Friday Night Project activities provided for young people (school years 6-11) and encouraging them to get out, have fun and make new friends, will take place at various locations including Knockhatch Adventure Park, Freedom Leisure, Urban Jump, the Cuckoo Trail, Western Road Recreation Ground and Eastbourne seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hellingly Youth Hub (Wednesdays, Hellingly Community Hub) and Monday Youth Hub (Mondays, James West Community Centre) will remain open throughout the summer holidays for years 6-11, from 6.30pm- 8.30pm.

Hailsham Youth Service summer activities.

The new Station Youth Centre (incorporating The Underground) is closed for the summer break for refurbishment work to be carried out and will reopen in September. Further details will be announced soon.

"Young people have been happy with the wide range of summer activities provided by Hailsham Youth Service in recent years, many of which were keenly anticipated," said Joel Cottingham, Deputy Youth Service Manager.

"We want this summer to be challenging and fun for young people and I know that those who take part in our activities enjoy them tremendously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hailsham Youth Service aims to provide aim to provide inclusive activities for all young people, supervised by staff members to ensure their safety and well-being at all times."

Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Holbrook commented: "Parents can be confident that Hailsham Youth Service-run centres provide a safe environment for our local young people, giving them a place to socialise and take part in various activities both during term-time and the school holidays.

“For a quarter of a century, Hailsham Youth Service has improved the quality of life for local young people in the town and surrounding rural villages. Such benefits have been achieved through the integrated provision of recreation, opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice.

"The development of the Town Council’s youth projects since its launch proves that there are ample opportunities for developing partnerships with other agencies to provide innovative work with individuals or groups of young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's always a pleasure to work with Andy, Joel and the rest of the team during my long tenure as a town councillor – their positive attitude and obvious enjoyment in working with young people has ensured that Hailsham Youth Service has gone from strength to strength in recent years."