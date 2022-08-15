Summer holiday family fun at Chichester Canal

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chichester Ship Canal Trust is welcoming families of all ages to learn more about all that floats along the canal. Pic by David Stanley

Chichester Canal will be home this summer to a family of swans with a record-breaking nine cygnets, ducks, coots and chicks.

As well as family-friendly wildlife, visitors will also be able to see other floating objects, such as trip boats, tugs and rowing boats.

On Monday, August 22, from 10am to 3pm, the community volunteers will be outside the Heritage Centre at the Canal Basin, offering family friendly activities.

Children are invited to take part in crafts and activities, including decorating origami boats and masks, designing flags and playing hook-a-duck.

There is no charge for the activities, although donations to the Trust are welcome, and no booking is needed.

Parents and carers are asked to remain with their children at all times.

The family friendly waterside café will be open all day.

The popular boat trips are running through the summer holidays and booking in advance is recommended.

Celia Javan, community team lead volunteer, said: “Our family friendly events are proving really popular.

"The canal is always busy with wildlife, boats of assorted sizes and paddleboards.

"This month’s theme is about ‘all that floats’, and we’re encouraging visitors to the canal to take part.”

For more information, contact: [email protected] or call 01243 771363.

Chichester Canal is maintained by the Chichester Ship Canal Trust, a small, volunteer led charity. Its purpose is to preserve and maintain the canal, safeguarding the unique heritage and natural habitat.