Summer Market at Sharnfold Farm this Sunday with more than 30 stallholders

By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 28th Jun 2024, 10:27 BST
A Summer Market is being held at Sharnfold Farm this Sunday

The Farm is situated between Hailsham and Eastbourne on the Hailsham Road at Stone Cross.

There will be more than 30 stallholders selling handmade produce, homemade gifts, sweet treats, jewellery and so much more.

The cafe will be open so you can enjoy a well deserved coffee while you shop.

Sharnfold FarmSharnfold Farm
It runs from 9am until 4pm.

The market sits within the footprint of Sharnfold Farm, so to visit the market you will need to pay for entry into the farm at the checkout in the shop/cafe.

Tickets are £5.45pp.

Free car parking on site.

Enjoy a full day at the venue for the whole family.

