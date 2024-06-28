Summer Market at Sharnfold Farm this Sunday with more than 30 stallholders
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Farm is situated between Hailsham and Eastbourne on the Hailsham Road at Stone Cross.
There will be more than 30 stallholders selling handmade produce, homemade gifts, sweet treats, jewellery and so much more.
The cafe will be open so you can enjoy a well deserved coffee while you shop.
It runs from 9am until 4pm.
The market sits within the footprint of Sharnfold Farm, so to visit the market you will need to pay for entry into the farm at the checkout in the shop/cafe.
Tickets are £5.45pp.
Free car parking on site.
Enjoy a full day at the venue for the whole family.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.