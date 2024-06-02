Summer of Circus returns to Worthing

Mimbre Weight(less) Credit Rachel Hardwick

Worthing Theatres and Museum’s annual Summer of Circus festival is back.

Performed at various locations throughout Worthing, the festival features a range of indoor and open-air performances from the best and most exciting performers of theatre, circus, street arts and dance.

WTM CEO Amanda O’Reilly said: “Summer of Circus brings an unparalleled mix of impressive events to the heart of Worthing each year. Running from June until September, with both free and ticketed events, everyone can enjoy this spectacular selection of unforgettable acts.

“As a charity, WTM’s core aim is to enrich the community with exceptional arts and heritage opportunities. Since its launch in 2016, Summer of Circus offers residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy thrilling, innovative outdoor performances.

“Contemporary Circus has long been a passion for WTM. We love the spectacle, the incredible skills of the performers and the wonderful storytelling. This year, our nationally renowned Summer of Circus features incredible international performances from as far afield as America and Australia, as well as many of our favourite UK companies, several of whom are performing outdoor shows for everyone to enjoy, no tickets required. We all need more fun in our lives, to be awestruck and to make memories that will last a lifetime - that is what contemporary circus does.”

WTM’s head of programming Gemma Curtis said: “Contemporary circus is wonderful, joyful, playful and engaging. I hope that WTM’s audiences will enjoy all that this season has to offer - and fall in love with the genre even more. Circus is a brilliant spectacle, with its wow factor and impressive physicality of the performers. It’s also a brilliant vehicle for storytelling. Performances may have a full narrative, or just use music and have no words at all. It’s boundlessly creative.”

The festival begins on Saturday June 8, with an explosion of bright colour, silliness and cake from Levantes with High Tea (with a twist). On Saturday June 22 WTM will host a community workshop on circus skills with the Family Circus Day from Poi Passion and Friends. Drop in and try out juggling, plate spinning, hula hooping and poi dancing. On the same day, Casson and Friends will present their joyful interactive performance Arcade Mini, outside the Pavilion.

