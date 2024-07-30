Summer outdoor fun in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newhaven’s riverside outdoor event space, The Sidings, hosts free live music, circus workshops and performances, ceilidh, games and activities, DJs, a pop-up tap room, food trucks and even a pirate day this August.

Spokeswoman Liz Rose said: “The programme, billed as Summer At The Sidings, kicks off at 6pm on Friday, August 2 with live music, continues on Saturday, August 3 from 12 noon with a family-friendly circus activity day and extends into the evening with DJs at Abyss Brewing’s pop-up on-site tap room. Events confirmed so far include Under the Sea Circus - face painting, a singing mermaid, circus workshops, performances and walkabout from Arcanic Events on Saturday August 3, ARCADE Mini, performer-led participatory games on Saturday, August 10, a timber shivering Pirate Day led by Leicester’s Enter Edem inviting you to become a bubbly buccaneer and enjoy face painting, a pirate circus school, and pirate games on Saturday, August 17 and a ceilidh featuring local band the Dockside Barrel Scrapers on Friday, August 23.

“There will be free courtyard games to play including skittles, pucket, table tennis, Connect 4 and Jenga alongside different DJs each weekend, and each event will be accompanied by a tasty food truck offer including raclette, jerk, crepes and burgers. Summer at the Sidings kicks off with a flourish at 6pm on Friday, August 2 with reverb-drenched guitar twang over Latin bass lines and pounding surf beats from Los Dedos.

“The events, co-produced by Towner Eastbourne and Firestory Events, will celebrate Lewes District Council’s rejuvenation of Newhaven’s east-riverside area, with Marine Workshops now hosting the BN9 studio exhibition space on the top floor and Mamoosh Riverside Deli on the ground floor. Event dates are Fridays August 2, 9, 16 and 23 and Saturdays and evenings August 3, 10, 17 and 24.

