Summer Show Spectacular in Ellens Green and Rudgwick on July 15

The Ellens Green and Rudgwick Gardening Association (EGRGA) hold their summer show on July 15.
By Richard HaighContributor
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST

The show comprises competition in various classes for flowers, fruit and vegetables, home fare, floral art, handicraft and photography, there is also a young persons’ section.

Visitors can enjoy tea and cakes on the lawns listening to the Slinfold Concert Band. For those wanting to chance their luck there will be a tombola and raffle.

Go Greener Rudgwick are supporting this year's show. If you are confused about what, where and how to recycle just about anything, visit their display to learn all there is to know about recycling , it isn't all rubbish!

    The eagerly awaited summer show is on July 15 at Rudgwick Village Hall (RH12 3JJ). The show opens at 2pm with prize giving shortly before the show ends at 4pm.

    Due to limited parking, walking to the event is encouraged, otherwise parking is at Pennthorpe School (RH12 3HJ). Blue badge parking at Rudgwick Village Hall.

    The EGRGA proudly unites communities across the Surrey/Sussex border, the Summer Show is always popular. The emphasis is on fun! Full details on the EGRGA’s website http://www.gardenreg.org where show entries can be done online. Anyone can enter, all entries very welcome, you don’t have to be a member.