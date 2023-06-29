'Sunday Specials' July creative workshops to launch at The Flour Pot Bakery, Fiveways

The Flour Pot Bakery is partnering with local creative businesses to host a series of workshops at their new event space / private room at Fiveways. Programmed by Worthing based Yolk Studios and sister company Play Date there will be a family event with Me-Shirt and a grown-up event with Brighton florist, Phohm.

The private room, which is on the second floor will play host to one family focused workshop on Sunday July 2nd at 10.30am and another workshop aimed at adults on Sunday July 16 at 10.30am

The first workshop on Sunday July 2 will be a 'Decorate your Own Pencil Case' workshop with Worthing based mother-daughter team, Me-Shirt. Aimed at ages 4+ (although younger siblings can attend for free). Parents will have a coffee included within the ticket price as well as goodie bags and bracelets.

New events Space at The Flour Pot Bakery, Fiveways

The second workshop on Sunday July 16 will be with Brighton florist, Phohm. The vase styling workshop invites guests to create an everlasting floral design of their choice using dried floral stems. Limited edition tote bags and free hot drink included within ticket price.

Tickets are 15 pounds for the pencil case workshop and 65 for the vase styling.

Available to buy via linktr.ee/yolkh or via @yolkhq Instagram

Pencil Case Workshop