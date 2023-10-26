Super early bird entries now on sale for next year's Beachy Head Marathon

Keen runners of all abilities can take advantage of super early bird entries to the Beachy Head Marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon and 10K, which are now on sale.

The first male marathon finishers included Oliver Varney (3:03:40), Tom Harvey (3:07:12) and Tim Short (3:12:06) with Yvette Clark (3:56:35), Hazel Reade (4:05:37) and Sophie McKeeman (4:08:29) being the first female finishers.

An equally impressive performance was seen by Kate Knight who, despite spinal surgery and a knee replacement seven years ago, chose to complete her 150th marathon at Beachy Head and crossed the finish line in a time of 11 hours, eight minutes and 27 seconds. Not content with just a marathon, Kate then went on to run the Half Marathon the next day.

Beachy Head Marathon. Picture from Vitus Sukoco

Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism, leisure, accessibility and community safety Margaret Bannister said: “The Beachy Head Marathon weekend never fails to provide a brilliant atmosphere, bringing runners and spectators from far and wide to Eastbourne. Despite a wet start, this year was no exception.

“Whether running the marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon or 10K, our runners embodied the spirit of this popular event and the incredible performance from Kate Knight is proof that runners of all abilities can take part.

“If you are feeling inspired by the amazing achievement of this year’s runners, sign up for 2024 – you won’t regret it!”