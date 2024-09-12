Sussex artists celebrate 130 years of The Jungle Book at Kipling’s home

To celebrate the 130th anniversary of Rudyard Kipling's timeless classic, The Jungle Book, Bateman's is delighted to unveil a charming new art display, ‘Illustrating The Jungle Book’.

This display showcases new original artworks by local artists Claire Fletcher and Marta Munoz, who have reimagined the beloved characters from the book, in their distinctive styles. Visitors will delight in seeing familiar faces like Mowgli, Baloo, Hathi, and Shere Khan brought to life once more through the eyes of these talented artists. Alongside the artworks, rare editions of The Jungle Book from around the globe will also be on display, offering a unique glimpse into the worldwide impact of Kipling’s masterpiece.

‘Illustrating The Jungle Book’ highlights Bateman’s recent acquisition of one of the earliest original illustrations of The Jungle Book, ‘The Return of the Buffalo Herd’ by Edward Julius Detmold (1883-1957), now on display at Bateman’s.

Exhibition Details

Baloo relaxing with The Jungle Book by Claire Fletcher

Claire Fletcher: 7 September 24 to 5 January 25, 11am-3.30pm (closed 24 & 25 December)Marta Munoz: 7 September 24 to 3 November 24, 11am-3.30pm

Meet the Maker

Don’t miss the chance to meet Marta Munoz on 13 October and Claire Fletcher on 3 November during Meet the Maker days. Visitors can chat with the artists about their work, learn about their creative process and even watch them in action.

For more information about Bateman’s and the display, please visit nationaltrust.org.uk/batemans