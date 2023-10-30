Sussex author offers six-week course for writers at Shoreham’s new independent bookshop, Chapter 34

BREAKING
​Sussex author and writing coach Gerry Maguire Thompson is offering a six-week course for writers at Shoreham’s new independent bookshop, Chapter 34.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:55 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 13:55 GMT
This hands-on course is for anyone who is anywhere in the process of creating or publishing their book, fiction or non-fiction.

Gerry, who is leading the course, said: "Is there a book you’d like to start writing or make progress on? Writing a book can greatly help your career or business, and also your creative expression."

You might want to move forward with:

Gerry Maguire Thompson with his latest book, Rewilding An Urban Garden: An Illustrated Diary of Nature’s YearGerry Maguire Thompson with his latest book, Rewilding An Urban Garden: An Illustrated Diary of Nature’s Year
Gerry Maguire Thompson with his latest book, Rewilding An Urban Garden: An Illustrated Diary of Nature’s Year
    - thinking up what your book is about in the first place

    - planning the book and its overall shape

    - writing or editing the material

    - getting the book published and read

    Gerry is a successful professional author and writing coach whose books have sold half a million copies in 15 languages. He has helped hundreds of authors create their own books over the past 20 years.

    The course will run on Thursday evenings, 7pm to 8.30pm, from November 2 to December 7, and the fee is £75. Places are limited and must be booked and paid for in advance via gerrymaguirethompson.com or email info@gerrymaguirethompson or telephone 07986 561 860.

    Gerry’s latest book is Rewilding An Urban Garden: An Illustrated Diary of Nature’s Year, which is attracting widespread praise from prominent conservationists, including King Charles III.

