The late author and illustrator Raymond Briggs was a patron of Sussex children's hospice Chestnut Tree House

The author and illustrator, who created the book The Snowman, died in August. He had been an important part of Chestnut Tree House, near Arundel, for many years.

Jenny Mark-Bell, PR executive, said: "We would like to pay tribute to our friend and patron Raymond Briggs, who sadly died earlier this year. We will always be grateful for his kindness and support."

For the competition, children aged four to 16 and living in Sussex or south east Hampshire are asked to create their own snowman-themed picture or write a short story inspired by Raymond Briggs’s original picture book, The Snowman.

The picture must feature a snowman in the design and the short story should be about a special memory, or an adventure, or moment, that you have shared with someone, in no more than 250 words.

There are three age categories, with one winner in each category for both the art and writing competitions. Send your entry by December 31, 2022. Each winner will receive a One4all gift card to the value of £50.