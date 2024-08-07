Sussex dates for the Bexley Phoenix Choir

The Arundel Festival and a date in Haywards Heath are on the calendar for the Bexley Phoenix Choir this summer under their founder John MacKenzie.

They will be performing at Haywards Heath Methodist Church, Perrymount Road, RH16 3DN with a programme promising Something for Everyone, a varied programme of sacred and secular music including Panis Angelicus – C. Franck; Beati Quorum Via – C Stanford; Les Miserables Medley – C-M Schoenberg; The Way We Were – M Hamlisch; and Rhythm of Life – C Coleman. The concert is on Saturday, August 17 at 7pm. Tickets £10; students £5; 16 and under free; from the church administrator (mornings Tue-Fri) on 01444 416170 or on the door (cash only). They are also performing a lunchtime concert at the Cathedral of Our Lady & St Philip Howard, London Road, Arundel, BN18 9AY, offering a programme of music approximately 45 mins long to include: Panis Angelicus – C Franck; Hail Gladdening Light – C Wood; Look at the World – J Rutter; Abendlied – J Rheinberger; and Morte Christe – E Jones on Monday, August 19 at 12 noon. Free entry; donations to the cathedral welcome.

“I am the founder of Bexley Phoenix Choir,” John explains, “and for 20 years I conducted Bexley Youth Choir but when I came to retire in 1999 from my job at the music centre – I was the administrator there – I could not bear to leave the choir. I did the feeder choir with the younger ones as well which fed into the senior youth choir. So I carried on doing the two choirs for the next eight years and I used to do other choirs in schools and orchestras in schools as a half-time job but in 2007 I decided to finish but again I couldn't bear to leave so I said to the Youth Choir members that were leaving at the same time as I was and to some of the others that had left in the previous few years ‘How about we meet every holiday time and learn a programme and tour like we always used to do?’ And that's what happened. I meet them for three or four rehearsals and we go on tour. I thought I'd give it five years and that people would get married and have babies and move away and all sorts of other things but after five years we were still going and now it has been 17 years and we are still going!

“We play a whole variety of repertoire starting with early church music and madrigals through the classical and romantic periods up to modern times. The normal concert is more serious in the first half and then lightening up in the second half when we might do things such as The Beatles and The Carpenters and Billy Joel. And we have done Queen music as well in the past. And actually for the concert in Haywards Heath we are going to be doing some Les Mis. I just love music and I like to think that I can hand something of my love of music over to other people. That's how I started the choir in 2007, just wanting to give my love of music to young people. We have people who come from Suffolk and Hertfordshire and other places that are still involved. There is a loyalty but I've now passed my big eight-oh! I'm not sure how much longer I can carry on doing it but it really is something that keeps me going. It keeps the grey cells working!”