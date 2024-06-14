Sussex Day in Battle

The traditional Sussex Day flags are flying on the streets of Battle for this Sunday’s celebrations.

The town will be open for business on Sunday with shops filled with local sussex products with offers on around the town.

The Market square will be having entertainment in the bandstand, with something for everyone to enjoy.

