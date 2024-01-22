Sussex Egyptology: New Kingdom monuments lectures in Horsham
Aidan will be joining Sussex Egyptology Society in Horsham on Saturday 24th February to tell us about will the unique aspects of these monuments - the funerary temple of the female Pharaoh Hatshepsut and her chief architect (or maybe lover?), Senenmut, with Hatshepsut's terraced temple at Deir-El-Bahri and Senenmut's nearby temple, with it's astronomical ceiling.
Aidan will go on to examine how, despite being forgotten in antiquity, the names Hatshepsut and Thutmose III live on - especially after the decipherment of hieroglyphs led to a greater understanding of their place in ancient Egypt.
No need to book – simply turn up and pay on the door. 2 - 4:30pm on Saturday 24th February at the Business and Enterprise Centre, Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham, RH13 5NT. Cost £5 (refundable against membership fee if you join the Society). For more information please see: http://www.egyptology-uk.com