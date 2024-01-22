Sussex Egyptology: New Kingdom monuments lectures in Horsham

The well-known Egyptologist, Professor Aidan Dodson, who's work has appeared in many publications and whom is often on TV, is coming to Horsham to deliver two exciting lectures: The Funerary Monuments of Hatshepsut and Senenmut and The Modern Resurrection of Thutmose III and Hatshepsut.

Hatshepsut's mortary temple, Deir-El-Bahri

Aidan will be joining Sussex Egyptology Society in Horsham on Saturday 24th February to tell us about will the unique aspects of these monuments - the funerary temple of the female Pharaoh Hatshepsut and her chief architect (or maybe lover?), Senenmut, with Hatshepsut's terraced temple at Deir-El-Bahri and Senenmut's nearby temple, with it's astronomical ceiling.

Aidan will go on to examine how, despite being forgotten in antiquity, the names Hatshepsut and Thutmose III live on - especially after the decipherment of hieroglyphs led to a greater understanding of their place in ancient Egypt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad