Sussex Egyptology Society - Hieroglyphs talk in Worthing on Saturday September 30

Dr Bill Manley, bestselling author and Egyptologist, comes to Worthing to talk about the myths surrounding hieroglyphs.

Dr Bill Manley is a best-selling author whose latest book, The Oldest Book in the World, was published by Thames & Hudson in June. That volume has been described by Stephen Fry as “A superb book, in its own way as exciting as any excavation of a tomb. More exciting, perhaps, because it breathes life rather than death.”

Bill taught Egyptology and Coptic at the Universities of Glasgow, Liverpool and London for three decades and was Senior Curator for Ancient Egypt at National Museums Scotland. These days he is Co-Director of Egyptology Complutense, and Honorary President of Egyptology Scotland.

Bill’s talk is entitled Typical Myths About Egyptian Hieroglyphs and How To Read Them. All sorts of misconceptions and half-truths about Egyptian hieroglyphic writing are happily passed along from generation to generation, and not only in Wikipedia! Here Bill takes a look at some of the most persistent or more blatant misconceptions, and how they arise. Expect to hear why there are no such things as pictograms (and what the heck are logograms?), and why alphabets are rubbish, among other things.

Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs