Sussex Egyptology Society: Tales from the Tombs

On Saturday 26th October, Sussex Egyptology Society will be welcoming back Egyptologist, Dylan Bickerstaff, to Worthing, who will be telling us some 'tales from the tombs'.

Dylan Bickerstaff is a reknowned Egyptologist who has lectured extensively, written numerous articles and made many TV appearances as well as his archeological work at Egyptian dig sites.

For almost as long as there have been tombs in ancient Egypt there has been a fascination with them. This lecture will provide us with some tales from these tombs - including why ancient tombs are so perilous - both in antiquity and in modern days, the history of the tomb of Maiherpri, in the Valley of the Kings and the tombs of the nobles at Armana.

Davison CE High School for Girls, Selborne Road, Worthing, BN11 2JX, on Saturday 26th October at 2 to 4:30pm. No need to book - simply turn up! Entry is £5 - refundable if you subsequently join the Society. For further information, please see http://www.egyptology-uk.com