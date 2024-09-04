Sussex Egyptology Society: talk on Queen Tiye
On Saturday 30th November, Robert Morkot will be coming to Horsham to join Sussex Egyptology Society and give a talk titled 'The Great of Terror in the Foreign Lands: Tiye, Wife of Amenhotep III'.
Robert gained both a degree and a PhD from University College, London, and specialises in Egypt, Sudan and Libya. After stints lecturing at the University of Oxford and the University of Exeter, he is currently President of the Friends of the Petrie Museum.
Queen Tiye, thought to have lived 1398 - 1338 BC, was the Great Royal Wife, of the Pharaoh, Amenhotep III. She was a prominent Queen and was depeicted in numerous, reliefs, statues and temples throughout Amenhotep's reign, as well as preforming her own religious role. Her images influenced later Queens of the Nile - right up to the Ptolemaic (305 - 30BC) period.
This promises to be a fascinating lecture.
No need to book – simply turn up and pay on the door. 2 - 4:30pm on Saturday 30th November at the Business and Enterprise Centre, Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham, RH13 5NT. Cost £5 (refundable against membership fee if you join the Society). For more information please see: http://www.egyptology-uk.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.