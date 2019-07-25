Sussex Express entertainment listings, Friday, July 26, to Thursday, August 1

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, JULY 26

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Friday to Sunday, various times, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Jason John Whitehead, Daniel Muggleton, Rob Mulholland, MC Mark Olver, Larry Dean and MC Stephen Grant.

SCUMMY MUMMIES & MAISIE ADAM: Edinburgh previews. 7.30pm, £9, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

Dave Pearce: 10pm, £12.50, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. Dance music legend Dave Pearce brings his trance anthems to Brighton.

THE BEATLES SUMMER SPECIAL: Featuring The Beatles for Sale. 7pm, £14, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311. Celebrating the best of the Red and Blue albums.

Uckfield Blues and Roots Festival: Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm, The Civic Centre, Uckfield, 01825 762774. Tickets £20 – available from https://uckfieldbluesandroots.co.uk/tickets/ or from the Civic Centre Uckfield £20 (cash and cheque only). Friday: James and Black, Dani Wilde Band, Sam Kelly’s Station House. Saturday: Crossfire Blues Band, Zoe Schwartz Blue Commotion,

Miller Anderson and Bob Brookes with The Juice.

STAGE

A FREE PREVIEW OF UGG ’N’ OGG ’N’ DOGG: 2pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Theatre Fideri Fidera present a brand-new comic drama about the amazing evolutionary process that transformed the wolf into man’s best friend and all the dogs we see in the world today.

Here Come The Boys: Until Friday, 7.45pm (Fri 2.30pm), tickets from £30.15, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

GIGS

GUNS 2 ROSES: 7pm, £13.80, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311. Plus support from ‘SNOG’ the UK’s favourite KISS tribute.

JAZZ RE-FEST: 12pm-8pm, from £10, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. A family-friendly, annual one-day festival, produced by music and arts organisation Jazz re:freshed, celebrating jazz and jazz-inspired music and culture.

Love Action 80s Night: 8pm to late, £5, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. DJs Nick Carling and Danny Webb play smash hits, chart toppers and guilty pleasures.

One Night of Queen: Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works. 7.30pm, Tickets from £20.50, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. One Night of Queen is a spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all time.

STAGE

ATCL DIPLOMA IN ACTING SHOWCASE 2019: 8pm, £12.50, The Old Market, 11a Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801. The best and the brightest of Brighton’s new acting talent, presenting an entertaining evening of potential and promise. THE SHARK IS BROKEN: 2pm, £9-£10, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. A play inspired by Robert Shaw’s diaries.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

COMEDY

MARK SIMMONS & JOSH BERRY: Edinburgh previews, 7.30pm, £9, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

Steve Williams and the Seema Tree (double bill): 3.30pm-5.30pm, free entry, all welcome, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

STAGE

Guys, Dolls and Pies: 2pm, £9-£10, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230.

Myra: 3.30pm, £8-£10, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230.

NUMBERS: 7.45pm, £7-£9, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. Oxford University National Tour presents Numbers, a hopeful, lighthearted, and human look at mental health in the modern era.

MONDAY, JULY 29

GIGS

Lucinda Williams: With Bess Atwell, 7.30pm, £27.50-£31, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. 20 years after the release of her Southern Gothic masterpiece Car Wheels On A Gravel Road, country-folk songwriter Lucinda Williams performs the album in its entirety.

STAGE

Stones In His Pockets: Mon-Sat, 7.45pm. Thurs & Sat 2.30pm. Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

COMEDY

MINDOUT FOR THE LAUGHS: 7.30pm, £12-£15, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Warm up for Pride with a night of hilarious entertainment at a comedy cabaret fundraiser.

GIGS

KATE NASH: 7.30pm, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311. Support from The Menstrual Cramps.

STAGE

Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope. Wednesday and Thursday, 8pm, £8.50-£10, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. Naked Hope depicts the legendary Quentin Crisp at two distinct phases of his life.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) 2.15 (not Sun). Adventure Boyz (PG) Fri 11.00. Yesterday (12A) 7.45 (not Sat). André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert: Shall We Dance? (U) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film September 12.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Lion King – 3D (PG) Fri & Thu 5.15; Sat 5.30. The Lion King (PG) Fri 2.30, 8.15; Sat 11.00, 2.15, 8.15; Sun 11.00, 2.15, 5.00, 7.45; Mon 2.45, 5.15, 8.15; Tue 2.30, 5.15, 7.45; Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 2.30, 8.15; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15. The Current War (12A) Fri & Wed 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 2.45, 5.30; Sun 4.00, 6.15, 8.30; Mon 12.15, 2.30, 5.45; Tue 2.45, 5.30, 8.00; Thu 2.45, 5.45, 8.30. Marianne And Leonard: Words Of Love (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 5.30; Sat 3.00, 8.00; Tue 12.00, 2.45; Thu 3.15. Midsommar (18) Fri, Sun, Mon & Wed 8.00; Sat 7.45, Tue 5.00, Thu 5.45. Apollo 11 (U) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 3.15; Sat 5.15, Sun 3.00. Pulp Fiction (18) Mon 8.00. Can You See Me Now? (15) Tue 8.00. In The Heat Of The Night (12A) Thu 11.00. Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2019 (12A) Thu 8.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film August 17.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Open Air Cinema: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) Sun 4.00. Open Air Cinema: A Star Is Born (15) Sun 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Moon Landings Season: Apollo 11 (U) Sun Mon 8.40. The Lion King (PG) Fri 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 5.15, 6.00, 8.35; Sat 10.45, 1.15, 3.45, 6.00, 8.35; Sun & Mon 11.00, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 6.10, 8.35; Tue 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 4.45, 6.00, 8.35; Wed 10.45, 1.15, 3.45, 6.00, 8.35; Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.35. Horrible Histories The Movie: Rotten Romans (PG) Fri 10.45, 12.30, 2.30, 4.30, 6.30; Sat 12.45, 2.30, 4.30, 6.30; Sun 10.30, 12.25, 4.15, 6.30; Mon & Wed 10.30, 12.30, 2.30, 4.30, 6.30; Tue & Thu 10.20, 12.30, 2.30, 4.30, 6.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 10.15, 12.45, 3.00; Sat 10.45, 1.00, 3.30; Sun 10.45, 2.00; Mon 10.45, 1.45, 4.00; Tue 10.15, 12.15, 2.30; Wed 10.45, 1.00, 3.30; Thu 10.15, 12.15, 2.30, 4.40. Yesterday (12A) 8.25. Rocketman Sing-A-Long (15) Fri 8.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Missing Link (PG) Sat 10.30. André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert: Shall We Dance? (U) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake (PG) Tue 7.45. RSC: Measure For Measure (12A) Wed 7.00. NT Live Encore: All My Sons (12A) Thu 7.30.

