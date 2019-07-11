Sussex Express entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, July 12-18

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, JULY 12

COMEDY

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999, 7.30pm, £19.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709.

Krater Comedy Club: Friday to Sunday, various times, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Sally Anne Hayward, Chris Betts, Scott Capurro, MC Stephen Grant, Nick Page, Maise Adam, Yuriko Kotani and Micky Overman. Check www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.

GIGS

Matt and Lenna: Bar opens at 4.30pm, live music starts 8.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

STAGE

Hair the Musical: Until Saturday, July 13. 7.45pm (Sat mat 2.30pm), from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

SATURDAY, JULY 13

GIGS

Penetration: Punk rock from County Durham, 7pm, £18, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

OTHER

Bexhill ’60s Revolution: 10.30am onwards. A day of 60s inspired events, performances and a parade on Bexhill seafront. Visit www.dlwp.com to find out more.

SUNDAY, JULY 14

COMEDY

John Hastings and Ed Patrick: Edinburgh preview double-bill, 7.30pm, £7-£9, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

Alaska & Jeremy: The Amethyst Tour. 7.45pm, tickets from £12.90, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

Bad Manners: 7.30pm, £22, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Plus The Fish Brothers.

STAGE

Brighton Ballet School’s Afternoon of Dance: 4pm, £18, child £15, reg. disabled £15, The Old Market, 11a Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801, theoldmarket.com.

MONDAY, JULY 15

COMEDY

Neil Delamereand Elliot Steel: Edinburgh preview double-bill, 7.30pm, £9, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

Lewes Hard of Hearing Support Group: 10.30am-12pm, Lewes House of Friendship, 208 High Street, Lewes, BN7 2NS. Meet other hard of hearing people and make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment. Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome. Call East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre on 01323 722505.

STAGE

City Books presents Mick Houghton: 7pm, £8, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. Mick Houghton will be discussing his new book Fried & Justified.

Ian McKellen on Stage: July 15-19, tickets from £10.25, various times, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

TUESDAY, JULY 16

GIGS

k.d lang: Support from Grigoryan Brothers, 8pm, £43, £48, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. This year, k.d lang continues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her platinum selling breakthrough album, Ingénue.

STAGE

Yootha Joyce: Testament of Yootha, 7.30pm, £7-£9, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. This is the third solo show from award-winning actress and writer Caroline Burns Cooke.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

STAGE

Yukon Ho: 7.30pm, £9-£10, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. A comic dance-theatre solo conceived and performed by Yukon born ‘Intrepid’ Jen.

THURSDAY, JULY 18

GIGS

An Evening with the Dulcetones: 7.30pm, £9 (£7 concessions), The Old Market, 11a Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801, theoldmarket.com. Brighton’s favourite a cappella super choir.

STAGE

Nerd Nite 61: Alzheimer’s, Beavers, Transplantation, 8pm, £3-£4, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. The speakers this month are Dr Louise Serpell, Kathy Halsall and Dr Hannah Maple. The show is hosted by Anna Downie.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri & Sat 7.45; Sun 1.30. Kids 4 A Quid: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat 2.15. Autism Friendly Screening: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sun 10.30. Gloria Bell (15) Mon & Tue 7.45. Rocketman (15) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. Glyndebourne: The Barber Of Seville (12A) Sun 5.30.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354): Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri 3.30, 5.15, 8.00; Sat, Sun & Mon 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Tue 2.30, 5.00, 8.15; Wed 3.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 3.30, 5.15, 8.15. Yesterday (12A) Fri & Thu 2.30, 8.45; Sat 1.45; Sun & Wed 2.30; Mon 3.00; Tue 2.15. Vita And Virginia (12A) Fri 2.15, 6.15; Sat 4.15; Sun 2.45; Mon 2.00, 5.45; Tue 5.15; Wed 2.15, 8.30; Thu 2.45, 6.15. Only You (15) Fri 5.00; Sat 2.45; Sun, Tue & Thu 8.30; Mon & Wed 4.45; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. Our Time (15) Fri 7.30; Sat 5.30; Sun, Tue & Thu 5.00; Mon & Wed 7.15. Pavarotti (12A) Sat 7.00. Glyndebourne: The Barber Of Seville (12A) Sun 5.30; Tue 1.00. Woodstock (15) Tue 7.30. Songs For Madagascar (12A) Wed 6.00. The Old Dark House (PG) Sat 9.00. Reservoir Dogs (18) Mon 8.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film July 20.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Disobedience (15) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classic: On The Town (U) Wed 2.00. Moon Landings Season: In The Shadow Of The Moon (U) Thu 8.15. Moon Landings Season: Apollo 11 (U) Fri 2.10, 8.40; Sat 4.15; Sun 8.20; Mon 11.15, 8.30; Tue 2.00; Wed 2.00, 5.45; Thu 6.15; Parent & Baby Screening:Thu 11.30. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.00, 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 11.00, 1.00, 3.45, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 11.30, 2.15, 5.15, 8.00; Wed 11.15, 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Thu 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Yesterday (12A) Fri & Thu 2.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 1.45, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 12.00; Mon 2.10, 6.00, 8.30; Tue & Wed 6.00, 8.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 11.15, 4.15, 6.30; Sat 11.00, 1.15, 3.30; Sun 11.45, 2.00, 3.00; Mon 11.30, 1.45, 4.00; Tue 11.15, 5.00; Wed 11.30, 3.45; Thu 1.45, 4.00; Parent & Baby Screening:Thu 11.15. Picture House Pioneers Young Film Club Present: Grease (PG) Mon 6.15. Dementia Friendly Screening: On The Town (U) Wed 11.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Dumbo (PG) Sat 10.30. Pavarotti + Live Q&A (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 5.00. Glyndebourne: The Barber Of Seville (12A) Sun 5.30. Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake (PG) Tue 1.45, 7.45. National Theatre Live Encore: All About Eve (12A) Wed 8.00.

