Sussex Express entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, July 12-18

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs
FRIDAY, JULY 12
COMEDY
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999, 7.30pm, £19.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709.
Krater Comedy Club: Friday to Sunday, various times, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Sally Anne Hayward, Chris Betts, Scott Capurro, MC Stephen Grant, Nick Page, Maise Adam, Yuriko Kotani and Micky Overman. Check www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.
GIGS
Matt and Lenna: Bar opens at 4.30pm, live music starts 8.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.
STAGE
Hair the Musical: Until Saturday, July 13. 7.45pm (Sat mat 2.30pm), from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.
SATURDAY, JULY 13
GIGS
Penetration: Punk rock from County Durham, 7pm, £18, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.
OTHER
Bexhill ’60s Revolution: 10.30am onwards. A day of 60s inspired events, performances and a parade on Bexhill seafront. Visit www.dlwp.com to find out more.
SUNDAY, JULY 14
COMEDY
John Hastings and Ed Patrick: Edinburgh preview double-bill, 7.30pm, £7-£9, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.
GIGS
Alaska & Jeremy: The Amethyst Tour. 7.45pm, tickets from £12.90, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.
Bad Manners: 7.30pm, £22, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Plus The Fish Brothers.
STAGE
Brighton Ballet School’s Afternoon of Dance: 4pm, £18, child £15, reg. disabled £15, The Old Market, 11a Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801, theoldmarket.com.
MONDAY, JULY 15
COMEDY
Neil Delamereand Elliot Steel: Edinburgh preview double-bill, 7.30pm, £9, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.
COMMUNITY
Lewes Hard of Hearing Support Group: 10.30am-12pm, Lewes House of Friendship, 208 High Street, Lewes, BN7 2NS. Meet other hard of hearing people and make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment. Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome. Call East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre on 01323 722505.
STAGE
City Books presents Mick Houghton: 7pm, £8, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. Mick Houghton will be discussing his new book Fried & Justified.
Ian McKellen on Stage: July 15-19, tickets from £10.25, various times, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.
TUESDAY, JULY 16
GIGS
k.d lang: Support from Grigoryan Brothers, 8pm, £43, £48, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. This year, k.d lang continues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her platinum selling breakthrough album, Ingénue.
STAGE
Yootha Joyce: Testament of Yootha, 7.30pm, £7-£9, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. This is the third solo show from award-winning actress and writer Caroline Burns Cooke.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17
STAGE
Yukon Ho: 7.30pm, £9-£10, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. A comic dance-theatre solo conceived and performed by Yukon born ‘Intrepid’ Jen.
THURSDAY, JULY 18
GIGS
An Evening with the Dulcetones: 7.30pm, £9 (£7 concessions), The Old Market, 11a Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801, theoldmarket.com. Brighton’s favourite a cappella super choir.
STAGE
Nerd Nite 61: Alzheimer’s, Beavers, Transplantation, 8pm, £3-£4, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. The speakers this month are Dr Louise Serpell, Kathy Halsall and Dr Hannah Maple. The show is hosted by Anna Downie.
CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)
HAILSHAM
Pavilion (01323 841414): X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri & Sat 7.45; Sun 1.30. Kids 4 A Quid: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sat 2.15. Autism Friendly Screening: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sun 10.30. Gloria Bell (15) Mon & Tue 7.45. Rocketman (15) Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. Glyndebourne: The Barber Of Seville (12A) Sun 5.30.
HASSOCKS
Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)
LEWES
Depot (01273 525354): Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri 3.30, 5.15, 8.00; Sat, Sun & Mon 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Tue 2.30, 5.00, 8.15; Wed 3.15, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 3.30, 5.15, 8.15. Yesterday (12A) Fri & Thu 2.30, 8.45; Sat 1.45; Sun & Wed 2.30; Mon 3.00; Tue 2.15. Vita And Virginia (12A) Fri 2.15, 6.15; Sat 4.15; Sun 2.45; Mon 2.00, 5.45; Tue 5.15; Wed 2.15, 8.30; Thu 2.45, 6.15. Only You (15) Fri 5.00; Sat 2.45; Sun, Tue & Thu 8.30; Mon & Wed 4.45; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. Our Time (15) Fri 7.30; Sat 5.30; Sun, Tue & Thu 5.00; Mon & Wed 7.15. Pavarotti (12A) Sat 7.00. Glyndebourne: The Barber Of Seville (12A) Sun 5.30; Tue 1.00. Woodstock (15) Tue 7.30. Songs For Madagascar (12A) Wed 6.00. The Old Dark House (PG) Sat 9.00. Reservoir Dogs (18) Mon 8.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15.
NEWHAVEN
Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film July 20.)
SEAFORD
Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Disobedience (15) Fri 7.30.
UCKFIELD
The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classic: On The Town (U) Wed 2.00. Moon Landings Season: In The Shadow Of The Moon (U) Thu 8.15. Moon Landings Season: Apollo 11 (U) Fri 2.10, 8.40; Sat 4.15; Sun 8.20; Mon 11.15, 8.30; Tue 2.00; Wed 2.00, 5.45; Thu 6.15; Parent & Baby Screening:Thu 11.30. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.00, 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 11.00, 1.00, 3.45, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 11.30, 2.15, 5.15, 8.00; Wed 11.15, 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Thu 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Yesterday (12A) Fri & Thu 2.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 1.45, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 12.00; Mon 2.10, 6.00, 8.30; Tue & Wed 6.00, 8.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 11.15, 4.15, 6.30; Sat 11.00, 1.15, 3.30; Sun 11.45, 2.00, 3.00; Mon 11.30, 1.45, 4.00; Tue 11.15, 5.00; Wed 11.30, 3.45; Thu 1.45, 4.00; Parent & Baby Screening:Thu 11.15. Picture House Pioneers Young Film Club Present: Grease (PG) Mon 6.15. Dementia Friendly Screening: On The Town (U) Wed 11.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Dumbo (PG) Sat 10.30. Pavarotti + Live Q&A (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 5.00. Glyndebourne: The Barber Of Seville (12A) Sun 5.30. Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake (PG) Tue 1.45, 7.45. National Theatre Live Encore: All About Eve (12A) Wed 8.00.
