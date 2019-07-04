Sussex Express entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, July 5-12

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, JULY 5

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Friday and Saturday, 8pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Jimmy McGhie, Jarlath Regan, Phil Nichol, MC Stephen Grant.

GIGS

Lazy Susan DJ Night: 8pm to late, free entry, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

STAGE

The Mousetrap: Until Saturday, July 6. 7.45pm (Thurs & Sat 2.30pm), from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

GIGS

BREAKIN SCIENCE D&B BBQ: 6pm-4am, £17.50-£20, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311.

Discharge: 7.30pm, £15, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. A British hardcore punk band formed in 1977.

STRANGER THINGS SPECIAL: 11pm, £5, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A spokesperson said; “To honour the launch of Stranger Things series 3, we’ll be working through the official track listing, as well as the defining soundtracks from 80-89.”

TIFF STEVENSON & ROB OLDHAM: 7.30pm, £9, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Edinburgh preview.

STAGE

Streetfunk presents Straight Up ‘19: Saturday (6pm) and Sunday (2pm), £15, £12 concessions, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Streetfunks’ fantastic annual youth showcase is back for an 11th year.

SUNDAY, JULY 7

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: 8pm. Headliner – Suzi Rufell with Joe Sutherland, Alison Spittle and MC Zoe Lyons. Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

Nancy Kerr and James Fagan: 8pm, £19.50, The Old Chapel, Alfriston. Call 01323 841414 or email info@hailshampavilion.co.uk. A spokesperson said: “Songwriter and celebrated fiddle player Nancy Kerr, spent her early years playing with Eliza Carthy. More recently it has been with the Sweet Visitor Band and the ground breaking super group, The Full English led by Seth Lakeman. Nancy comes to the Old Chapel with her husband and regular stage partner, James Fagan.”

MONDAY, JULY 8

GIGS

MARLON DAVIS & JOANNE MCNALLY: 7.30pm, £9, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Edinburgh preview.

STAGE

Hair the Musical: Until Saturday, July 13. 7.45pm (Thurs & Sat 2.30pm), from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. An exuberant 50th anniversary production of the legendary rock musical.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

COMEDY

BRING YOUR OWN BABY: 12pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The UK’s premier baby-friendly comedy club. Acts include John Hastings, Abigoliah Schauman and MC Maureen Younger.

DARREN HARRIOTT & HELEN BAUER: 7.30pm, £9, Komedia, 0845 293 8480. Edinburgh preview.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

GIGS

ANDY BLACK: 7.30pm, £22.50, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311. With special guest Adore Delano.

HUGE DAVIES & KEN CHENG: 7.30pm, £9, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Edinburgh preview.

THURSDAY, JULY 11

COMEDY

BOGAN BINGO: £10-£25.50, 8pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Comedy Edinburgh Warm Up #2: George Egg and Boothbu Graffoe, £9-£10, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

GIGS

BEST OF BRIGHTON: 7pm, £10, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311. A new showcase night for Brighton’s best bands. Food and drink, art, and beer tasting.

STAGE

WHAT DOESN’T MAKE THE CUT: 2pm, 7pm, £12.50, group 4+ £10.50, students £8, The Old Market, 11a Upper Market Street, Hove, 01273 201 801, theoldmarket.com. A dynamic new dance production exploring the impact of social media on the young female generation.

CINEMA

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Mon & Tue 5.45, 8.10; Sat 12.00, 2.25, 5.15; Sun 12.45, 3.20, 5.45, 8.10; Wed & Thu 5.45. Yesterday (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.40, 5.30, 8.10; Sat & Sun 5.30, 8.10. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.20, 5.25, 8.25; Sat 11.15, 2.20, 4.50, 7.50; Sun 12.35, 2.00, 5.00, 7.50. The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.35; Sat 1.20, 3.20; Sun 11.40, 3.20. Kids Crew: Peppa Pig: Festival Of Fun (U) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Wonder Park (PG) Sat 10.20. Westlife: The Twenty Tour Live From Croke Park (12A) Sat 8.00. Silver Screen: The Favourite (15) Wed 10.30. Annabelle Comes Home (15) Wed & Thu 8.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Aladdin (PG) Fri 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film July 25.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Vita And Virginia (12A) Fri 3.00, 8.30; Sat, Sun & Mon 6.15, 8.45; Tue 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Wed & Thu 3.30, 6.00, 8.30. With Q&A: Fri 5.30; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. Yesterday (12A) Fri 1.30, 2.30, 6.15, 8.45; Sat, Sun & Mon 6.15, 8.45; Tue 2.30, 5.45, 8.45; Wed 12.15, 2.45, 6.15, 8.45; Thu 2.00, 4.30, 8.45. Never Look Away (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 7.15; Tue & Thu 5.00; Wed 12.00, 7.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 4.00, 5.00; Tue 3.30; Wed 4.00, 5.15; Thu 2.30. Armstrong: World Première And Discussion (PG) Tue 8.15. The Cure Anniversary: Live In Hyde Park (12A) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film July 20.)

SEAFORD

Barn Theatre (seafordcinema.org): Green Book (12A) Fri 7.30. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Sat 2.30.

UCKFIELD

Picture House (01825 764909): Moon Landings Season: The Right Stuff (15) Sun 7.00. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri 11.15, 2.20, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 11.30, 2.30, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Mon, Tue & Wed 11.15, 2.20, 5.30, 8.15; Thu 2.20, 5.30, 8.15; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Yesterday (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.30, 2.10, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 2.15, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 2.10, 6.00, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri & Mon 11.00, 4.00, 6.15; Sat 10.20, 12.45, 1.15, 3.00, 4.00, 5.15; Sun 11.15, 12.00, 1.30, 3.45, 4.45; Tue 11.00, 5.30; Wed 11.00, 6.00; Thu 2.30, 5.30. Rocketman (15) Fri 1.30, 8.35; Mon 1.30; Tue & Wed 2.30. Prophecy: Peter Howson (12A) Wed 8.15. Saturday Morning Movie: A Dog’s Journey (PG) Sat 10.30. Westlife: The Twenty Tour Live From Croke Park (12A) Sat 8.00. The Cold Blue + Recorded Q&A (PG) Mon 8.25. Armstrong With Q&A (PG) Tue 8.00. The Cure: Live In Hyde Park (12A) Thu 8.00.

