Sussex Express entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, June 14-20

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

COMEDY

Rhod Gilbert: The Book of John, 8pm, £29, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. The multi-award-winning Welsh comedian is back, with a brand new live show.

GIGS

SERIAL KILLAZ: Club night, 11pm-4am, £5, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311.

THE BLOCKHEADS: 7.30pm, £25 (advance), ages 14+, Old Market, 11a Upper Market Street, 01273 201 801.

The Jackals: 8pm-11.30pm, free, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

STAGE

Little Miss Sunshine: Until Saturday, June 15, from £13, 7.45pm (2.30pm Saturday matinee), Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. This uplifting, modern classic celebrates the quirks of every family, the potholes in every road, and the power of overcoming our differences.

Seaford Musical Theatre presents Sister Act: 7.30pm and 2.30pm, Barn Theatre, Seaford. June 13-15. Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre or in person at Seaford Tourist Information Centre.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

COMEDY

Reginald D Hunter: Facing The Beast, 8pm, £24, £22 concessions, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Reginald celebrates his 20th anniversary as a comedian living and performing in the UK.

GIGS

Don Letts DJ Set: 7.30pm, £14, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

SPELLBOUND SUMMER PARTY: 9pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. 1980s club night.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

GIGS

Ciaran Algar and Greg Russell: With Ben Paley, 8pm, £19.50, The Old Chapel, Alfriston, hailshampavilion.co.uk.

DECLAN WELSH AND THE DECADENT WEST: 7.30pm, £6, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Sepia Shadows: 3pm-5pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. An additional Sunday in the Bar this month with club favourites Max and Beth, playing together as the duo Sepia Shadows.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW DOUBLE BILL: Yuriko Kotani and Garrett Millerick, 7.30pm, £9, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

The Girl On The Train: Until Saturday, June 22, from £13, 7.45pm (Thurs & Sat mat 2.30pm), Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears...

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

COMEDY

LAUGH SHACK: 8pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Ever thought you could be a comedian? This is the place to try.

STAGE

Brighton College Dance Show 2019: 7pm, £20, £18.50 concessions, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. More than 300 Pre-Prep, Prep, Lower School and Senior School pupils performing excerpts from Cinderella and 42nd Street, and a variety of contemporary, modern, jazz and street dance pieces.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

COMEDY

SHAPPI KHORSANDI: Skittish Warrior – Confessions of a Club Comic, 8pm, £15, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A brand new show packed full of sharp-tongued gags and cultural observation.

STAND UP AND SLAM: 8pm, £5-£8, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Poetry and comedy collide with unexpected and hilarious results.

GIGS

Marine: 7.30pm, £8-£10, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. Back in the woods promotions are proud to present Black Peaches as a part of their UK tour.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

OTHER

MUSICAL BINGO: 7pm, £10, over 18s, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

CINEMA

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Rocketman (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 7.45; Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre (01273 835875): (Next film June 27.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Booksmart (15) Fri & Sat 6.00; Sun 6.15; Mon 8.45; Tue 6.30; Wed 1.00, 4.30; Thu 8.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Tue 12.00. Diego Maradona (12A) Fri, Sat & Wed 5.30, 8.15; Sun 2.45 (with Director Q&A), 8.15; Mon 5.15, 8.00; Tue 2.30, 5.15; Thu 3.15, 6.00. Late Night (15) Fri 3.15, 8.45; Sat 2.45, 8.45; Sun 3.45, 6.00; Mon 3.00, 6.30; Tue 8.45; Wed 3.00, 8.45; Thu 1.00, 8.45. Rocketman (15) Fri & Sat 3.00; Sun & Thu 8.30; Mon 3.45; Tue 8.00; Wed 5.45. Gloria Bell (15) Fri 4.30; Sat 3.45; Sun 6.00; Mon 4.00; Tue 3.15; Wed 2.15; Thu 3.30. Five Seasons: The Gardens Of Piet Oudolf (U) Fri & Wed 6.45; Sat 2.00, 6.30; Sun 1.45; Mon 6.15; Tue 1.30, 4.45; Thu 4.00. A Season In France (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon 8.30; Sun 8.45; Tue 5.45; Wed 3.15; Thu 6.15. Royal Opera House: Romeo And Juliet (12A) Tue 1.00. Dementia Friendly: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (12A) Fri 11.00, 7.00. The Yukon Assignment (PG) Sun 3.30. Wild Strawberries (PG) Wed 11.00. Mari (15) Thu 5.45 (with Director Q&A). Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): The Square (15) Sat 7.30.

UCKFIELD

Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classic: Roman Holiday (U) Wed 2.00. Men In Black: International (12A) Fri & Mon 11.00, 1.30, 6.10, 8.35; Sat & Sun 1.5, 3.45, 6.10, 8.35; Tue 11.30, 2.20, 6.10, 8.35; Wed 2.00, 6.10, 8.35; Thu 2.20, 6.10, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Sometimes, Always, Never (12A) Fri 2.20, 4.00; Sat & Sun 6.20; Mon 2.20, 4.00; Tue 2.30, 4.45; Wed 4.30; Thu 4.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (12A) Fri 11.30, 8.25; Sat & Sun 3.40, 8.25; Mon 11.30, 8.35; Tue 11.00, 8.30; Wed 11.30, 8.30; Thu 2.30, 8.30. Rocketman (15) Fri 11.15, 2.20, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 11.15, 2.20, 6.00, 8.30; Tue & Wed 11.14, 2.10, 6.00; Thu 2.10, 6.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Aladdin (PG) Fri 5.45; Sat 10.45, 1.00, 3.45; Sun 1.00, 3.45. Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Sat 11.00, 1.30; Sun 1.45. Pioneers Young Film Club: Back To The Future (PG) Mon 6.15. Dementia Friendly Screening: Roman Holiday (U) Wed 11.00. Saturday Morning Movie: How To Train Your Dragon 3 (PG) Sat 10.30. English National Opera: The Pirates Of Penzance (12A) Tue 7.30. Royal Shakespeare Company: Taming Of The Shrew (12A) Wed 7.15. Shakespeare’s Globe On Screen: The Merry Wives Of Windsor Live (12A) Thu 7.20.

