Sussex Express listings, Friday to Thursday, July 19-25

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, JULY 19

GIGS

EASY STAR ALL-STARS PLAYING DUB SIDE OF THE MOON: 7pm-11pm, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311.

Kitchen Party: 8.30pm, free entry, all welcome, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. A spokesperson said: “Shauna Parker, from The Saloon Bar Band and one of the best country singers this side of the pond, has teamed up with the vocal and keyboard talents of Glen Richardson (Brighton Beach Boys), to form Kitchen Party.”

NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL BANGERS: 11pm-4pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. ’90s and ’00s bangers all night from DJs Henry WP and Rebs Manning, plus special guest siblings Reece and Ripley Litchfield.

STAGE

GAL PALS – TRANS PRIDE: 11pm, £5, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The official welcome party of Trans Pride 2019.

Ian McKellen on Stage: 7.45pm, tickets from £10.25, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Ian McKellen is celebrating his 80th birthday by raising funds for theatres with a new solo show.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

COMEDY

Bite-Size Previews: Sat & Sun 2.30pm, £10, Rialto Theatre, Dyke Road, Brighton, 01273 725230. A spokesperson said: “After Edinburgh Fringe sell-outs in 2017 and 2018, Brighton-based Bite-Size is previewing its new, stimulating and delicious 10-15 minute comedies, eccentricity and mini-drama before we head north.”

CONCERTS

UCKFIELD SINGERS’ SUMMER CONCERT: 7.30pm, £8, Civic Centre Uckfield, www.civiccentreuckfield.com. A variety of music, old and new, from musicals to pop classics, folk and choral.

GIGS

ABSOLUTE BOWIE – SUMMER SPECIAL: 7pm, £17.50, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311.

Jackson Live in Concert: 7.45pm, tickets from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

Loose Caboose: £6 on the door, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

COMEDY

RHYS JAMES and CHRIS BETTS: Edinburgh previews. 7.30pm, £9, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

Chicago Blues Brothers – Motown Mission: 7.30pm, tickets from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. This award-winning spectacular is Europe’s biggest and best-loved production of the Blues Brothers.

Icebreaker – Apollo: Music by Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois, Roger Eno, arranged by Woojun Lee aka Kayip. 7.30pm, £17.50, £22.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. A concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landings.

JOSH RITTER: 7.30pm, £25, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311.

MONDAY, JULY 22

GIGS

LUCY PORTER AND ROSS SMITH: Edinburgh previews. 7.30pm, £9, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

GIGS

KIEFER SUTHERLAND: 7.30pm, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311.

PHIL NICHOL and PETER BRUSH: Edinburgh previews. 7.30pm, £9, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

SJM CONCERTS PRESENT CHRIS DIFFORD: 7.30pm, £22.50, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Chris Difford is a Grammy nominated and double Ivor Novello Award winning lyricist.

The ELO Experience – Electric Light Orchestra: 7.30pm, tickets available from £25.25, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

GIGS

JENNY LEWIS: Support from Slow Moving Clouds, 7.30pm, Concorde 2, Brighton, 01273 673311.

SARA BARRON and SLEEPING TREES: Edinburgh previews. 7.30pm, £8, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 848.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story: 7.45pm, tickets from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. A concert style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York, who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

STAGE

Here Come The Boys: Thurs-Fri, 7.45pm (Fri 2.30pm), tickets from £30.15, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Watch Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez, giants of the ballroom and Latin world, battle it out on the dance floor.

CINEMA

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Sometimes Always Never (12A) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 7.45. Adventure Boyz (PG) Sat 2.15, 7.45; Sun 2.15. The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U) Wed & Thu 2.15. NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Lion King – 3D (PG) Fri 5.30; Mon 5.15; Wed 5.45. The Lion King (PG) Fri 2.45, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 11.00, 2.30, 8.30; Sun 11.00, 11.15 (Autism-friendly) 3.00, 5.45, 8.30. Mon 2.30, 8.30; Tue 12.00, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Wed 2.15, 8.15; Thu 1.30, 4.15, 8.30; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. Varda By Agnès (15) Fri 6.00; Sat 5.45; Sun 5.30; Mon 8.00; Tue & Wed 2.45, 5.30; Thu 2.45. Spider-Man: Far From Home – 3D (12A) Fri, Sun & Tue 5.15; Thu 5.30. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri 2.15, 8.15; Sat 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 12.00, 8.15; Mon 2.15, 5.30, 8.15; Tue 2.30, 8.15; Wed 2.30, 5.15; Thu 2.30, 8.00. Only You (15) Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 8.30; Mon 2.45; Wed 8.15; Thu 5.15. Apollo 11 (U) Fri 3.45; Sat & Sun 3.15. Dance Shorts On Film (18) Mon 6.00. Anna: The Woman Who Went To Fight ISIS (15) Sun 2.00. The Last Waltz (U) Wed 8.30 NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film August 17.)

SEAFORD

Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 7.30.

UCKFIELD

Picture House (01825 764909): Moon Landings Season: Apollo 11 (U) Sat & Sun 8.30. Moon Landings Season: Apollo 13 (PG) Sun 7.45. The Lion King (PG) Fri 11.15, 12.45, 2.10, 4.45, 6.00, 7.15, 8.35; Sat 10.20, 12.45, 1.00, 3.15, 3.30, 5.45, 6.00, 8.35; Sun 10.20, 12.00, 1.00, 2.30, 3.30, 5.00, 6.00, 8.15; Mon, Tue & Wed 10.30, 11.30, 1.00, 2.10, 3.30, 4.45, 6.00, 7.15, 8.35; Thu 10.30, 11.00, 12.30, 1.15, 3.00, 3.45, 6.00, 8.35. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 10.30, 12.15, 2.30, 6.15; Sat, Sun & Mon 10.45, 1.00, 3.20; Tue 10.15, 12.30, 2.45; Wed 10.45, 1.00, 3.20; Thu 10.15, 1.30, 3.45. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri 3.30; Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 5.30; Tue 5.00. Yesterday (12A) Fri 8.25; Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 8.15. Marianne And Leonard: Words Of Love (15) Tue 8.00. Saturday Morning Movie: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Sat 10.30. NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Thu 7.00.

