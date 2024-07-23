Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sussex Guild Contemporary Craft Show at Michelham Priory House & Gardens near Hailsham takes place from July 26-28.

Spokeswoman Katie Pearce “Now in its 56th year, the Sussex Guild Contemporary Craft Show will return to the stunning setting of Michelham Priory House & Gardens. From ceramics to glass, jewellery to sculpture and printmaking to woodworking, artisans of all types will show their wares to thousands of people during the three-day event.

“Running from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28, more than 40 different exhibitors will be housed in the Elizabethan Great Barn and in open-fronted marquees on the lawns of this renowned heritage property. The craft show will also include live craft demonstrations, allowing visitors to learn about craft techniques directly from the makers.”

Greg Talbot, director of commercial activities at Sussex Past, who own and care for Michelham Priory, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Sussex Guild Show once again. At Sussex Past, we are committed to working with the very best local artists and designers. This event invites all our visitors to explore high-quality and innovative design displayed within the beautiful setting of Michelham Priory.

Michelham Priory Craft Fair (pic by Terry Applin)

“Tickets for the craft show also include entry to the property, meaning that visitors can also explore the historic Michelham Priory, enjoy the delightful gardens and let children have fun in the play area. Founded by Augustinian canons in 1229, Michelham Priory is steeped in history. The main building showcases fascinating displays of furniture and artefacts reflecting its 800-year history whilst the grounds are surrounded by England’s largest continual moat, together covering seven acres of beautiful gardens and stunning buildings.”

Tickets for the event are at a discounted rate of £5 for children and £10 for adults. Discounts and free entry promotions do not apply during the contemporary craft show, however, Members of Sussex Past get free admission, and art fund passes are accepted.

Sussex Past is the trading name of The Sussex Archaeological Society, a society dedicated to caring for and celebrating the heritage of Sussex. Its mission is to “bring the rich heritage of Sussex to life in the most exciting, dynamic and engaging way.” It does this through ongoing research, specially curated museum collections and its historic houses and gardens which are opened to the public.

The Sussex Archaeological Society is a registered company limited by guarantee with its registered office at Barbican House, 169 High Street, Lewes, BN7 1YE.