A Sussex-based homelessness charity has been awarded gold accreditation by a national award scheme.

BHT Sussex, which provides services that empower people to overcome homelessness, poverty, addiction and mental ill health, received gold accreditation from Investors in People – a national awards organisation founded to maintain a national standard of good training and development.

Gold accreditation is only awarded to organisations which can demonstrate excellence in their development and support of clients, meaning BHT Sussex have received a real seal of quality.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said:

BHT Sussex

“We would like to congratulate BHT Sussex. Gold accreditation is a fantastic achievement for any organisation, and places BHT Sussex in fine company with a host of leading organisation’s that understand the value of people.”

Daniel O’Connell, Head of People and Learning & Development at BHT Sussex, added:

“In what has been a challenging few year for front line workers, clients and tenants through Covid-19 and now a cost of living crisis, our services have never being more in demand, but we believe that the success we have achieved begins and ends with the quality and commitment of our people.

“This award reflects the standards staff have set to continuously and collaboratively improve our model of working to be a leading psychologically informed employer of choice, for our staff, clients tenants and volunteers. By investing in our staff, their wellbeing and development we make work better for everyone. We also make society stronger, healthier and happier.”

Sussex BHT operate services across Sussex, including Brighton, Hove, Hastings and Eastbourne. To find out more, visit www.bht.org.uk.

