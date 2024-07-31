Sussex pier named as having 'the best seaside arcade in the UK'
Brighton Pier has been named as having the ‘best seaside arcade’, according to a new study.
Brighton Pier Arcade has solidified its reputation as the premier seaside arcade in the UK, earning the top spot in a recent study. This iconic arcade, located in the vibrant city of Brighton, boasts a Google review score of 4.4. It also attracts an average of 27,100 searches monthly, showcasing its immense popularity among visitors. The following information and study was conducted by VSO.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.