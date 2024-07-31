Sussex pier named as having 'the best seaside arcade in the UK'

Brighton Pier has been named as having the ‘best seaside arcade’, according to a new study.

Brighton Pier Arcade has solidified its reputation as the premier seaside arcade in the UK, earning the top spot in a recent study. This iconic arcade, located in the vibrant city of Brighton, boasts a Google review score of 4.4. It also attracts an average of 27,100 searches monthly, showcasing its immense popularity among visitors. The following information and study was conducted by VSO.