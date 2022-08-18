Sussex Prairies Garden to host craft fair this September

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Prairies Garden

The line-up this year includes leading stone sculptor Jennifer Tetlow with her stone bird baths and vases; Laura Baxter and her botanically inspired pendants, earrings and rings; and London-based maker, stitcher and painter Maude Smith of Maude Makes with her covetable hand-painted tea towels.

Sussex makers are well represented too, with characterful pots from Ken Eardley; willow baskets, obelisks and place mats by Christiane Gunzi and embossed linocut and woodcut prints from Ashley Hutchinson of Ash Leaf Printmaking.

Sussex Prairies is an award-winning garden and will host the event on Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18.

Teas, cakes and savoury refreshments will be on offer, as well as live music on both days.