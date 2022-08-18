Sussex Prairies Garden to host craft fair this September
Beautiful & Useful is returning to Sussex Prairies, near Henfield, this September after a successful Craft Show in 2021.
The line-up this year includes leading stone sculptor Jennifer Tetlow with her stone bird baths and vases; Laura Baxter and her botanically inspired pendants, earrings and rings; and London-based maker, stitcher and painter Maude Smith of Maude Makes with her covetable hand-painted tea towels.
Sussex makers are well represented too, with characterful pots from Ken Eardley; willow baskets, obelisks and place mats by Christiane Gunzi and embossed linocut and woodcut prints from Ashley Hutchinson of Ash Leaf Printmaking.
Sussex Prairies is an award-winning garden and will host the event on Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18.
Teas, cakes and savoury refreshments will be on offer, as well as live music on both days.
Tickets cost: Adult £10; child £5; RHS members £8. All include entry to the gardens Sussex Prairies season ticket holders go free.Find out more and book tickets at www.beautiful-useful.co.uk