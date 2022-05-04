Sussex sculptor to host open garden event

The event is being held on Saturday, May 14 at Casters Brook, Cocking, the home he shares with his wife Jean.

Philip said: “We have about 20 to 25 sculptures in the garden set in four acres that make up the plot.

“We are looking forward to having the public here to enjoy the garden and look at the sculptures.”

DM22050424a.jpg. Open garden and sculpture exhibition in Cocking, West Sussex, by well known local sculptor Philip Jackson. Philip Jackson in the garden. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-220405-102704003

Jackson’s work includes Bomber Command Memorial in Green Park, London, St Richard at Chichester Cathedral, the Minerva Sculpture at Chichester Festival Theatre, HM Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother Memorial at The Mall, London and the United Trinity at Old Trafford Manchester, as well as private commissions.

The garden event is held annually to raise money for the Murray Downland Trust, which manages local nature reserves on the South Downs, such as Heyshot and Harting.

The trust’s aim is to enhance the Downland landscape, so that its flowers and butterflies can increase rapidly in population.

A plant sale takes place in the morning and then in the afternoon Philip conducts a tour round his sculptures in the garden.

At the event there will also be a produce stall, local beekeepers bring a demonstration hive and there is a parade of Sussex Spaniels. A gardening expert will also be on hand to answer any visitors’ questions