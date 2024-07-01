Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Youth Theatre’s £10,000 search for a rising star begins, promising summer fun open to everyone aged six to 18.

Founder and artistic director Mitch Jenkins, who is based in Worthing, created the performing arts award to benefit any child who wants to learn the core skills of performing arts.

Sussex Youth Theatre runs drama classes for ages 6-18. www.sussexyouththeatre.co.uk

“My father sadly passed away in 2017 and alongside my mum was my biggest support, both mentally and financially whilst I trained at drama school and throughout my early career. I created this award to honour not just my amazing parents, but to all devoted parents and carers out there who work hard and make sacrifices to support their loved one’s dreams.

Mitch and his dad Ken (contributed pic)

"This award will give them a whole year’s tuition at Sussex Youth Theatre, including workshops, masterclasses, membership of our TV, Theatre and Film Agency, a guaranteed place on the prestigious LAMDA exam course, tailored advice from professionals in the business, a beautiful award for the mantel piece plus the coveted Rising Star T-Shirt!”

Recipient of the 2019 Rising Star Award Aisha Letamendia, 19, from Worthing, said: “The feeling when I won was just something I won’t ever be able to fully describe. I was speechless for days afterwards!

“The whole year was a whirlwind of excitement. So many amazing experiences that I’ll take with me for the rest of my life. Having all those amazing opportunities really helped me to grow my confidence and learn so many skills that I still use in my acting and everyday life now. So, if you can, you have to audition for the Rising Star Award. It’s an incredible opportunity that you can’t miss!”

Creative director Tash Power said “Covid stopped the awards, and it took a couple of years for Sussex Youth Theatre to rebuild, but 2024 sees The Rising Star Awards return and now we can offer even more!

“The winner will receive tuition worth over £1,500, and this year we are excited to introduce The Sparkler Awards with a value of £8,500, which means we can give many more awards to auditionees! Classes take place in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and Pulborough. You don’t have to be a member of Sussex Youth Theatre to audition either.

"We want people from all walks of life.”

Mitch added “I remember Joel and Aisha’s reaction to winning The Rising Star. It is my favourite moment of the process! Their excitement is so heartwarming. You can see Joel’s reaction and Aisha’s. It’s all about passion! If you are passionate, we will help you with the rest. We are so excited to see as many people as possible!”