Sussex's Cat Protection centre to host first Summer Fun Day in three years

Banjo and Lucy

The event had previously been the biggest annual fundraiser for the centre, which rehomes abandoned cats. The event will run from 10am-4pm.

There will be stalls, hot food, entertainment, live music, beer tent, behind the scenes tours of the centre, dog show, face painting and birds of prey. There will also be a flyball display from the Southern Striders, fresh from Crufts.

Tania Marsh, from the centre, said: “We rely totally on fundraising to continue our vital cat welfare work, and our Summer Fun Day is the biggest opportunity we have of the year to raise money.

“When the pandemic started, we had to close the centre to the public but our dedicated staff carried on throughout. In between caring for cats, we set up all sorts of ways to raise money online – such as hosting Halloween and craft activities over Facebook Live, setting up an Amazon wish list and organising virtual quizzes.

“As well as raising money, it was great to keep in touch with our supporters, and we’re absolutely thrilled that finally we can open our doors to welcome the public once again. This year’s Summer Fun Day will be more special than ever and we hope local people will come along and say hello after such a long time away.”