Swap till you pre-loved drop is coming to Pease Pottage!

Two local Mums have set up a children’s preloved clothing event where families can attend and get a new wardrobe for their children.

All parents have to do is bring a bag of pre-loved clothing, pay £5 and they will be given a bag to fill up with new clothing.

The event will take place on the 2nd June at Woodgate hub in Pease Pottage at 11.30am.