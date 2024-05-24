Swap till you pre-loved drop
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Swap till you pre-loved drop is coming to Pease Pottage!
Two local Mums have set up a children’s preloved clothing event where families can attend and get a new wardrobe for their children.
All parents have to do is bring a bag of pre-loved clothing, pay £5 and they will be given a bag to fill up with new clothing.
The event will take place on the 2nd June at Woodgate hub in Pease Pottage at 11.30am.
We also have soft play available with every ticket purchased to keep the little ones entertained.