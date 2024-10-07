Sycamore Grove Farmer's and Craft Market 17th October

By Hansie Bearns-Lowles
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 14:14 BST
Get ready to mark your calendars, folks! The Sycamore Grove Farmer's and Craft Market is rolling back into town on October 17th! We can’t wait to flaunt the fabulous wares of our local small businesses, all thanks to the amazing Town and Village Markets, hosted by the delightful Sycamore Grove Barchester Care Home! Come join the fun!

Immerse yourself in a delightful world filled with local charm, welcoming smiles, and unique treasures.

Prepare to indulge your senses with a vibrant array of stalls, offering everything from delectable sweet treats to savory delights.

And why not pick up some beautiful handcrafted gifts for yourself or a loved one? Come and be a part of the excitement!

Sycamore Grove Farmer's and Craft MarketSycamore Grove Farmer's and Craft Market
Sycamore Grove Farmer's and Craft Market

The Town and Village Market team are adding the final touches to this months Sycamore Grove Farmer's and Craft Market (17th October) kindly hosted by the wonderful team and beautfiul grounds of Sycamore Grove Barchester Care home.

